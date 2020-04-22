Can you solve the mystery of what happened to the green dye?

Danny Pirtle asked Twitter to do a bit of detective work to get to the bottom of an absolute mystery.

Here’s the whodunnit – or rather, the whatdunnit.

Someone got into the green food dye last night. Can you help us solve this mystery? Here are our current suspects. pic.twitter.com/GhOPV4JaLL — Danny (@DannyPirtle19) April 18, 2020

This is the dye …

And these are the potential culprits.

It’s a real stinker.

via Gfycat

It might help to have a little more info on the suspects.

The bunny is Chewie, the brown dog is Reydog, and the black and white puppy is RuthieBone. I'm thinking the only way we will get to the bottom of this is by giving all of them lots of treats and snuggles. — Danny (@DannyPirtle19) April 18, 2020

As one person pointed out …

Brown dog has a green beard – rest my case — Herewego10inarow (@JanKubis) April 19, 2020

But you never know.

I've watched enough law and order to know he was obviously framed by the rabbit — Jodi Beggs (@jodiecongirl) April 18, 2020

Source @DannyPirtle19 Image @DannyPirtle19