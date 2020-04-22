People love Chris Tarrant’s grandson’s review of Michael Sheen in Quiz

If you haven’t seen ITV’s Quiz you should, it’s very good, although either way you probably already know that Michael Sheen stars as Millionaire quizmaster, Chris Tarrant.

And here’s Tarrant’s grandson watching him do his stuff. It’s funny and very cute.

We asked the audience and they loved it.

And here’s what Michael Sheen himself had to say about it.

Source @fiatarrant