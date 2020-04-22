People love Chris Tarrant’s grandson’s review of Michael Sheen in Quiz

If you haven’t seen ITV’s Quiz you should, it’s very good, although either way you probably already know that Michael Sheen stars as Millionaire quizmaster, Chris Tarrant.

And here’s Tarrant’s grandson watching him do his stuff. It’s funny and very cute.

Monster has never seen his grandpa on TV before so I thought I’d see what his reaction would be seeing @michaelsheen …. pic.twitter.com/edxRDPUy7s — Fia Tarrant (@fiatarrant) April 21, 2020

We asked the audience and they loved it.

The biggest accolade! Even Harris can’t tell the difference 🥰 xxx cute x — Pippa Taylor (@Pipskin) April 21, 2020

😂 That's amazing!

How has he never seen your Dad on TV? The best kept secret! — Amy-Jane (@socialhotcake) April 21, 2020

He’s only 4, way before his time 😂😂 xx — Fia Tarrant (@fiatarrant) April 21, 2020

And here’s what Michael Sheen himself had to say about it.

READ MORE

This is the funniest and most gripping Millionaire moment you’ve (probably) never seen

Source @fiatarrant