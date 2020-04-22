This home-brew disaster is the perfect metaphor for 2020

If anything could represent 2020, it must surely be something going devastatingly and unexpectedly wrong, and leaving a mark that’s going to be impossible to ignore.

Like this …

The Polish speakers of Twitter have confirmed that the home brew was made from red currants, and they are going to stain everything – no question about it.

These were our favourite reactions to the unfortunate drink problem.

And this understated comment:

