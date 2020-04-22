This home-brew disaster is the perfect metaphor for 2020
If anything could represent 2020, it must surely be something going devastatingly and unexpectedly wrong, and leaving a mark that’s going to be impossible to ignore.
Like this …
Let's sample the beetroot homebrew.. pic.twitter.com/YPVWilYvFo
— Disgruntled Ferret (@PeevedFerret) April 20, 2020
The Polish speakers of Twitter have confirmed that the home brew was made from red currants, and they are going to stain everything – no question about it.
These were our favourite reactions to the unfortunate drink problem.
This is pretty much my hideous ketchup accident not 30 minutes ago. https://t.co/YJsnnS00iD
— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) April 21, 2020
Checking my email inbox in the evening after a day of homeschooling https://t.co/BrZc9csO5M
— Daniel Bolnick (@DanielBolnick) April 21, 2020
Part 2 of this story is a washing powder commercial presumably
— Marco NonGrata 🇬🇧 🇮🇪 🏴 (@FlappinPenguins) April 21, 2020
And this understated comment:
"It's a bit gassy…" https://t.co/Gj0mg2bYTH
— marist (@maristic23) April 21, 2020
