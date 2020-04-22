This home-brew disaster is the perfect metaphor for 2020

If anything could represent 2020, it must surely be something going devastatingly and unexpectedly wrong, and leaving a mark that’s going to be impossible to ignore.

Like this …

Let's sample the beetroot homebrew.. pic.twitter.com/YPVWilYvFo — Disgruntled Ferret (@PeevedFerret) April 20, 2020

The Polish speakers of Twitter have confirmed that the home brew was made from red currants, and they are going to stain everything – no question about it.

These were our favourite reactions to the unfortunate drink problem.

This is pretty much my hideous ketchup accident not 30 minutes ago. https://t.co/YJsnnS00iD — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) April 21, 2020

Checking my email inbox in the evening after a day of homeschooling https://t.co/BrZc9csO5M — Daniel Bolnick (@DanielBolnick) April 21, 2020

Part 2 of this story is a washing powder commercial presumably — Marco NonGrata 🇬🇧 🇮🇪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@FlappinPenguins) April 21, 2020

And this understated comment:

Source @PeevedFerret Image @PeevedFerret