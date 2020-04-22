This “government letter” about extra school is some next-level kid pranking

Comedian, Schwitz, shared on Twitter the expert-level prank he played on his daughters.

My youngest has been banging on about “prank week” and has been royally pranking us all day. Little does she know, her father is the prank master Both of them panicking now, the bonus is that their sadness has brought a hush into the house. pic.twitter.com/IsI6MoZb2V — schwitz (@sentientbomb) April 21, 2020

“when the schools reopen, we will quickly make up for lost time by not only teaching your children from Monday to Friday, but also making it compulsory for your child to attend on Saturdays and Sundays for the first 6 months.”

It’s evil – but in a good way. His daughter fell for it – and spread the news.

My eldest (11) has her friends on a speakerphone group chat, she’s sent it to them, words like “it’s mandatory” are being shrieked out This is the best day ever — schwitz (@sentientbomb) April 21, 2020

Schwitz and his partner ramped up the torture.

My other half and I are discussing how to kill time when they go back to school on the weekends. Openly debating about going to funfairs and the beach before picking them up from school — schwitz (@sentientbomb) April 21, 2020

You come for me with farts and paintings of pops and I will come for you kids, you will reap the fruits of what you sow. Welcome to the big leagues — schwitz (@sentientbomb) April 21, 2020

Perhaps a little guilt crept in.

Thinking about when to tell them? I’m not sure I can let them going to bed thinking about this. When we went for a walk they were both rationalising it — schwitz (@sentientbomb) April 21, 2020

I’m going to tell them in half hour, naturally I’ll film it, you all deserve to see it first hand — schwitz (@sentientbomb) April 21, 2020

Not too much, though.