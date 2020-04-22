This “government letter” about extra school is some next-level kid pranking

Comedian, Schwitz, shared on Twitter the expert-level prank he played on his daughters.

“when the schools reopen, we will quickly make up for lost time by not only teaching your children from Monday to Friday, but also making it compulsory for your child to attend on Saturdays and Sundays for the first 6 months.”

It’s evil – but in a good way. His daughter fell for it – and spread the news.

Schwitz and his partner ramped up the torture.

Perhaps a little guilt crept in.

Not too much, though.

