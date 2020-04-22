8 funny reactions to the Sun editor’s Downing Street question about disinformation

Although social distancing has made it impossible for journalists to be present at the government’s coronavirus updates, they are able to submit questions via video link.

Journalists usually focus on the accuracy of the reported numbers of sufferers, progress on obtaining PPE, or whether there’s an exit strategy.

On Tuesday, however, the Sun’s Dan Wootton asked what the government intended to do about disinformation coming from China.

Both the decision to grant him a question and what he chose to ask caused a mini meltdown on Twitter, with these reactions standing out from the crowd.

1.

Lmao Dan Wootton was given a slot at the government press conference and he ignored PPE, testing etc to try to provoke some state-sanctioned China-bashing. Well done to Hancock for not bothering with a follow up. — Michael Walker (@michaeljswalker) April 21, 2020

2.

If Dan Wootton can refer to himself as a journalist then I can refer to myself as one the Chippendales — Bennett Arron (@BennettArron) April 21, 2020

3.

#DailyBriefing Dan: Hi, Dan Wootton, the Scum newspaper. Matt: Oh, Jesus. Go on. Dan: Yeah, Corona virus is bad and shit but do you think Meghan Markle should apologise to her dad and who do you think is gonna win Britain's Got Talent this year? Matt: Erm… pic.twitter.com/PG1cZEnz0H — The Sting (@TheSting17) April 21, 2020

4.

Dan Wootton asking a question about disinformation pic.twitter.com/P2TpiReSKi — Dorothy Lepkowska (@DotLepkowska) April 21, 2020

5.

Have I got this right. Has Dan Wootton who works for the SUN just asked Matt Hancock what our government are doing to stop conspiracy theory’s being published. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 WELL WE COULD GET RID OF YOUR PAPER — Charlotte Henderson (@Charl_H79) April 21, 2020

6.

Giving Dan Wootton a question at a Covid briefing is like giving a harpsichord to a warthog. There's technically nothing stopping you from doing it but it does seem rather a waste. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) April 21, 2020

7.

Footage of Dan Wootton in that press conference pic.twitter.com/IbMrXd0TO0 — 'Client Journalism' Expert (@PopulismExpert) April 21, 2020

8.

Dan Wootton getting to ask a question when he's literally the one thing we all want to avoid and eradicate more than the actual virus — Sid (@HertsSid) April 21, 2020

Finally, Twitter’s best Boris Johnson parody issued an apology – of sorts.

I'd like to apologise for allowing Dan Wootton to ask a question at the #DailyBriefing, but neither the editor of The Beano nor Tommy Robinson were available.#coronavirus — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 21, 2020

