This Donald Trump press conference was made a lot more entertaining by a brush and hairdryer

It turns out Donald Trump press conferences can be made a lot more entertaining with the addition of a brush and hairdryer, especially if it’s really, really windy.

This clip is just brilliant, shared by @coco_who_ on Twitter

I’m done with the Internet pic.twitter.com/4NiM3BAUYP — Coco (@coco_who_) April 21, 2020

Perfect!

This is the internet I signed up for. — ì ☆ (@Jennicide) April 22, 2020

I don’t care who you are or what political leanings you have…. this is funny haha — Keith (@11B63BVet) April 21, 2020

Best one since “Hand-sock puppet eats racing cars” https://t.co/pCaFjU2Gus — Clare McDonnell (@claremcdonnell1) April 22, 2020

And this was very clever too …

This new TikTok genre is killing me pic.twitter.com/aWQIny7Mmi — luke i am your mother (@MommaUnfiltered) April 20, 2020

