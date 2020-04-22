This Donald Trump press conference was made a lot more entertaining by a brush and hairdryer
It turns out Donald Trump press conferences can be made a lot more entertaining with the addition of a brush and hairdryer, especially if it’s really, really windy.
This clip is just brilliant, shared by @coco_who_ on Twitter
I’m done with the Internet pic.twitter.com/4NiM3BAUYP
— Coco (@coco_who_) April 21, 2020
Perfect!
This is the internet I signed up for.
— ì ☆ (@Jennicide) April 22, 2020
I don’t care who you are or what political leanings you have…. this is funny haha
— Keith (@11B63BVet) April 21, 2020
Best one since “Hand-sock puppet eats racing cars” https://t.co/pCaFjU2Gus
— Clare McDonnell (@claremcdonnell1) April 22, 2020
And this was very clever too …
This new TikTok genre is killing me pic.twitter.com/aWQIny7Mmi
— luke i am your mother (@MommaUnfiltered) April 20, 2020
