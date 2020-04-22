Donald Trump said he’s shoot down Iranian gunboats and everyone made the same joke

Here’s the so-called US president and commander in chief Donald Trump issuing a stern warning to Iran’s gunboats. On Twitter, obviously.

I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

And there was something about it that struck people as a little odd. It’s probably struck you too.

Trump is giving the order to shoot down boats. I didn't realize Iran had flying boats now. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) April 22, 2020

Pesky Iranians and their flying boats. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 22, 2020

How does one shoot down a ship? https://t.co/epTuCUKoku — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) April 22, 2020

Yes . Thats right.

Shooting down a boat… pic.twitter.com/GXQ05bfc9Z — Arman (@CaptArmanM) April 22, 2020

Shoot down their boats… What is next, sink all their planes? Dumbest President Ever https://t.co/RIPPRaV8kK — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 22, 2020

When the U.S. Navy is done shooting down boats, will it have time to shoot down the flocks of coronavirus? — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 22, 2020

If you ever think you’re out of your depth, remember the most powerful man in the world thinks boats can fly. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 22, 2020

