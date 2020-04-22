Donald Trump said he’s shoot down Iranian gunboats and everyone made the same joke
Here’s the so-called US president and commander in chief Donald Trump issuing a stern warning to Iran’s gunboats. On Twitter, obviously.
I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020
And there was something about it that struck people as a little odd. It’s probably struck you too.
Trump is giving the order to shoot down boats.
I didn't realize Iran had flying boats now.
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) April 22, 2020
Pesky Iranians and their flying boats.
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 22, 2020
How does one shoot down a ship? https://t.co/epTuCUKoku
— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) April 22, 2020
Yes . Thats right.
Shooting down a boat… pic.twitter.com/GXQ05bfc9Z
— Arman (@CaptArmanM) April 22, 2020
Shoot down their boats…
What is next, sink all their planes?
Dumbest President Ever https://t.co/RIPPRaV8kK
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 22, 2020
When the U.S. Navy is done shooting down boats, will it have time to shoot down the flocks of coronavirus?
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 22, 2020
If you ever think you’re out of your depth, remember the most powerful man in the world thinks boats can fly.
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 22, 2020
READ MORE
This Donald Trump press conference was made a lot more entertaining by a brush and hairdryer