A parent shared their kids’ ‘declaration of war’ and it’s fabulous

Over on Twitter, Farhad Manjoo shared the ‘decoration of war’ submitted by his kids and it’s an absolute delight.

‘Kids presented us with a written declaration of war,’ wrote @fmanjoo

And here it is.

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

We would like to have some power in this house. Example. – control bed time

– how long our walks are

– when we get to watch TV If you do not sign we will declare war on the parents. Sign here

It went wildly viral and here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

A kid d'etat — Nathan McDermott (@natemcdermott) April 21, 2020

Very civilized, these kids have clearly been reading French diplomatic history — Heidi N. Moore (@moorehn) April 21, 2020

I really respect these kids. Prepare to die I guess — Justin Hendrix | wash your hands & stay at home (@justinhendrix) April 21, 2020

Divide & conquer:

* Offer one of them a sleeve of Oreos to turn on the other!

* Spread mis-information on their favorite social networks!

* Adopt a third-party kid to sow dissent in the ranks and advocate for less screen time, more walks! — Daniel Chait (@dhchait) April 21, 2020

Grant all demands, but vest power in only one child. Watch them tear each other apart, reclaim control to settle divide. Should take like 3 days, a week tops — eric (@ejmaron) April 21, 2020

Never negotiate with terrorists. — ShootDownAllBoatsHat (@Popehat) April 21, 2020

And just in case you were wondering …

Did you sign? — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) April 21, 2020

No way — Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) April 21, 2020

