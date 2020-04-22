A parent shared their kids’ ‘declaration of war’ and it’s fabulous

Over on Twitter, Farhad Manjoo shared the ‘decoration of war’ submitted by his kids and it’s an absolute delight.

‘Kids presented us with a written declaration of war,’ wrote @fmanjoo

And here it is.

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read.

We would like to have some power in this house.

Example.

– control bed time
– how long our walks are
– when we get to watch TV

If you do not sign we will declare war on the parents.

Sign here

It went wildly viral and here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

And just in case you were wondering …

Source Twitter @fmanjoo