8 sceptical responses to this swift u-turn on why the UK missed out on a PPE scheme

Sir Simon McDonald, a senior civil servant at the Foreign Office, told a committee early on Tuesday that the decision not to participate in a PPE and ventilator procurement scheme run by the EU was a political one.

This directly contradicted the official line, which was that the opportunity had been missed due to miscommunication, although Matt Hancock separately claimed to have given the green light to the UK’s involvement.

It was all a but awkward, but not as awkward as when he “clarified” his statement a few hours later.

tl;dr

When he said the government had been briefed and decided not to get involved, he meant they hadn’t been briefed and it was a communication issue like officials had said – if you forget about Matt Hancock insisting he’d signed off on it.

All clear? As mud.

Here are the best reactions we’ve seen.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Graham Lithgow had this apt metaphor for the government’s blundering.

So, here you are.

via Gfycat

READ MORE

Care workers asked for PPE and the government gave them a badge – 9 scathing responses

Source Tom Tugendhat Image Tom Tugendhat, Bloomberg