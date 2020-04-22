People have been sharing their kid-friendly jokes – our 18 favourites

Although the lockdown is really difficult for many people, it’s certainly shown how generous the online community can be. Those who can offer advice, entertainment or lessons remotely have been doing just that.

One such person is author, illustrator and comedian, Olaf Falafel, who has been providing very popular art lessons.

Hello Twitter. My name is Olaf Falafel – I am a comedian and illustrator and I am uploading a new 30 minute #ArtClubWithOlafFalafel every Monday at 11am for as long as the lockdown lasts – here is a 1 minute sampler. They will all be available forever here https://t.co/qKKaijfGlF pic.twitter.com/rtXYvz4Uiy — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) April 9, 2020

When one witty art fan had his joke included in the art club, he was naturally very pleased.

TFW your joke gets read out on @OFalafel s Art Club. Thanks Olaf! pic.twitter.com/VPalKxueNz — Rob Ryan (@robryanRM) April 13, 2020

Which got Olaf thinking.

If you’ve got a classic child friendly joke – put it below, let’s get a thread going 👍 https://t.co/DImXa5xOUG — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) April 13, 2020

So, whether you like daft jokes, fancy a trip back to childhood silliness or have kids to entertain, these are perfect for you. There are loads of poo jokes.

What's brown and funny? Clown poo. — Emma on thin icing, well away from you. (@oughtaknowexup) April 13, 2020

What’s the difference between Dubai & Abu Dhabi? The people of Dubai don’t like the Flintstones but the people of Abu Dhabi do. — Hippokloppamus (@Hippokloppamus) April 13, 2020

Knock, Knock

Who's there?

Europe

Europe who?

*shouts* NO YOU'RE A POO! — Baz (@bazlyons) April 13, 2020

What's yellow and dangerous? Shark-infested custard pic.twitter.com/oLBwNaKbOs — Tommy Coyne 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 😉👊😷 (@TommyCoyneBN1) April 13, 2020

Why did the baker have smelly fingers?

Because he kneaded a poo! — Rosco (@RoscoLandale) April 13, 2020

What's brown and can jump twenty storys high?

A poo in a lift. — BoskoBear (@bozzyrosko) April 13, 2020

What do you call a chicken in a shell suit? An egg! — Methodic (@Methodic360) April 13, 2020

What’s green, has six legs, and if it fell out of a tree on you it would kill you?

A snooker table. — AD (@aidnabet) April 13, 2020

