This 94-year-old man’s reaction to a thoughtful gift is giving people feelings

Although care homes are necessary for some members of society, particularly the older folk, it’s natural for residents to miss their family outside – or those they’ve lost.

When Ki-Mariah Tobin, a care worker at Thistleton Lodge Care Home spotted that one of the residents slept with a photo of his wife, she bought him a really thoughtful gift, and the footage has gone viral.

After noticing that Ken slept with a photo of his late wife every night, one of the carers at Thistleton Lodge presented him with this incredible gift… pic.twitter.com/Q1v8V8HUFS — The Manc (@TheMancUK) April 20, 2020

94-year-old Ken Benbow had been married for 71 years when his wife, Ada, died. It’s clear from the clip how much the cushion meant to him.

The footage was shared by LADbible and has picked up over half a million views in a matter of hours.

The pair spoke to Good Morning Britain.

'I was 17-and-a-half. I joined the navy. I was on patrols of the Channel before D-Day.' Wow! What a man. From the shores of the Channel to the shores of Japan, 94-year-old Ken served his country with distinction.#KenandKia | #TuesdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/QUHXfQaquK — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 21, 2020

Understandably, people have been getting quite emotional about the touching gift.

The pollen count is high tonight. https://t.co/f9AOLwFL3z — Twinks (@tinytwink) April 20, 2020

Bruv who’s cuttin fuckin onions https://t.co/RaJxsPjSCE — Chris Jones † (@Chris_jones996) April 20, 2020

It's Nice to be Nice…. superb this👏🏼👏🏼 — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) April 20, 2020

Ki-Mariah said how much she loves her job.

🥰 i have such an amazing job thankyou so much for your support and amazing comments 🥰 https://t.co/XWxco0xEs9 — ki-mariah (@KiaTobin) April 20, 2020

We can tell, Ki-Mariah. We can tell.

READ MORE

This 96-year-old’s court appearance for speeding will give you feelings

Source TheMancUK and Wales Online Image Good Morning Britain