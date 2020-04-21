This 94-year-old man’s reaction to a thoughtful gift is giving people feelings

Although care homes are necessary for some members of society, particularly the older folk, it’s natural for residents to miss their family outside – or those they’ve lost.

When Ki-Mariah Tobin, a care worker at Thistleton Lodge Care Home spotted that one of the residents slept with a photo of his wife, she bought him a really thoughtful gift, and the footage has gone viral.

94-year-old Ken Benbow had been married for 71 years when his wife, Ada, died. It’s clear from the clip how much the cushion meant to him.

The footage was shared by LADbible and has picked up over half a million views in a matter of hours.

The pair spoke to Good Morning Britain.

Understandably, people have been getting quite emotional about the touching gift.

Ki-Mariah said how much she loves her job.

We can tell, Ki-Mariah. We can tell.

Source TheMancUK and Wales Online Image Good Morning Britain