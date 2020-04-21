There are 16 circles in this image – it’s called the ‘Coffer illusion’ – and it’ll properly mess with your brain

Here’s a great little optical illusion that is proving popular on Twitter. There are 16 circles in this image – it’s known as the ‘Coffer illusion’ – but they’re difficult to spot, very difficult to spot.

Except, once you’ve seen them, it’s all you can see!

‘This is called the ‘Coffer Illusion’. In the image there are 16 circles. Can you see them?’ asked @berniespofforth.

‘The illusion works because of our brain’s tendency to want to see closed shapes, and because of its interpretation of the vertical versus the horizontal stripes.’

Got ’em yet?

Is this a fooking wind up?😱 — Mick Conroy (@MickConroy2) April 19, 2020

Once you realise what there is 16 of in the picture, you get it — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) April 20, 2020

But only click on this link if you really, really can’t see them.

Wow – that’s messing with my head. I can see frames or I can see circles, but not both at once. And I couldn’t see the circles at all until I did a search for this and found an image with the circles highlighted. https://t.co/3YHhV7fdhZ — Galway Curiousblue (@iamcuriousblue) April 19, 2020

Source Twitter @berniespofforth