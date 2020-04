This guy went on Instagram to show everyone how he wakes up his dog, who is deaf and blind, without scaring her.

The owner is called Aiden and the dog is a 10-month-old Australian shepherd.

And it went viral because, well, have a watch for yourself.

Wholesome content.

Video/images Aiden Michael Mann H/T BoredPanda