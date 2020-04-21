It’s 4 years since Prince died so it’s also 4 years since this happened on Twitter

‘It’s 4 years today since Prince died,’ says @Pandamoanimum over on Twitter.

‘So a reminder of this, because sometimes sadness can still bring laughter, and I think right now we need laughter more than ever.’

Amen to that.

We’re with this person.

I’m suffering from terrible insomnia right now (it’s 4:30am here) and I absolutely *cannot* thank you enough for the laugh you just gave me during this utter misery — Lila Fowler 🎀 (@LilaFowler2017) April 21, 2020

Thinking of having ‘hope he’s ok x’ on my gravestone. — Athers #masks4all (@Athers1977) April 21, 2020

And there was a PS.

(via)

Always put your glasses on.

Follow @Pandamoanimum now!

Source @Pandamoanimum