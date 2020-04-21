It’s 4 years since Prince died so it’s also 4 years since this happened on Twitter
‘It’s 4 years today since Prince died,’ says @Pandamoanimum over on Twitter.
‘So a reminder of this, because sometimes sadness can still bring laughter, and I think right now we need laughter more than ever.’
Amen to that.
We’re with this person.
I’m suffering from terrible insomnia right now (it’s 4:30am here) and I absolutely *cannot* thank you enough for the laugh you just gave me during this utter misery
— Lila Fowler 🎀 (@LilaFowler2017) April 21, 2020
Thinking of having ‘hope he’s ok x’ on my gravestone.
— Athers #masks4all (@Athers1977) April 21, 2020
And there was a PS.
Always put your glasses on.
Follow @Pandamoanimum now!
Source @Pandamoanimum