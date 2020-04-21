‘I’m 90% sure that last line is a Google translation of sugar daddy and I can’t stop laughing’
Tinder profile of the week.
‘She doesn’t speak English and I’m 90% sure that last line is a google translation of sugar daddy and I can’t stop laughing,’ says, ahem, u/DoctorPoopTrain over on Reddit.
Well it’s a little bit niche, but each to their own.
‘I need me a glucose guardian 😏’ MAGJ1119
‘pretty sure toxic girl is supposed to be bad bitch.’ freakers
‘Carbohydrate Caretaker is better.’ rance_kun
Source Reddit u/DoctorPoopTrain