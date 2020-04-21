German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer’s letter from his mum is the ultimate parental burn

Burn of the week – that week being the first week in November 1807 – is this letter sent by author Johanna Schopenhauer to her son, German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer.

Next level doesn’t quite do it justice.

‘Schopenhauer’s mom just absolutely letting him hear it,’ said @doltery over on Twitter.

Goes out to parents homeschooling their kids everywhere (bit harsh? Yes, probably).

