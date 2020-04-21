German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer’s letter from his mum is the ultimate parental burn

Burn of the week – that week being the first week in November 1807 – is this letter sent by author Johanna Schopenhauer to her son, German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer.

Next level doesn’t quite do it justice.

‘Schopenhauer’s mom just absolutely letting him hear it,’ said @doltery over on Twitter.

Goes out to parents homeschooling their kids everywhere (bit harsh? Yes, probably).

If every book of philosophy and theology included an appendix in which the author's mom held forth, I would read those appendices. https://t.co/97dljiLhvE — Fred Sanders (@FredFredSanders) April 20, 2020

"A man can be himself only so long as he is alone; and if he does not love solitude, he will not love freedom; for it is only when he is alone that he is really free."

– Arthur Schopenhauer Makes more sense now. — Shashank Pratap Singh (@InfectdSunlight) April 21, 2020

