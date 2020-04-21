16 (mostly) believable excuses to get off the phone during lockdown

In normal times, we can all end a phone call that’s outstayed its welcome by claiming we have to go to work or we have a restaurant booked, etc.

For most people, in these highly abnormal times, those excuses just won’t wash, so actor and comedian Naomi Ekperigin asked Twitter for some new excuses.

How are we ending phone conversations now that we don't have anywhere to go? — Naomi Ekperigin (@Blacktress) April 18, 2020

People have clearly been giving this some thought, and they came up with plenty to choose from.

Some were totally believable.

1.

"The dog is eating something they shouldn't" is all I've got. — Louie Stowell (@Louiestowell) April 19, 2020

2.

I always say “I actually haven’t eaten yet today so I gotta go” — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) April 18, 2020

3.

cool thing about having a dog is you can just say “well I gotta go walk my dog” — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) April 18, 2020

4.

“Just pulled dinner out of the oven” pic.twitter.com/HFSyvae868 — Ry ☀️ (@RyanneOConnor) April 18, 2020

5.

I pretend the phone is dying. — SabrinaNYC1🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@SabrinaNYC1) April 19, 2020

6.

“Ok gonna go jump in the shower” meanwhile my shower is like pic.twitter.com/WUFS0sXJbh — marcoandante🇵🇷 (@marcoandante) April 18, 2020

7.

"Okay, gotta go. My Zoom yoga class starts in 10 minutes." — Paula-Caffe Latte Productions (@paulablum9) April 18, 2020

Some suggestions, however, were probably less likely to fool anyone.

8.

I gotta get to the living room I’ll talk to you soon… — SCAM GODDESS (@DivaLaci) April 18, 2020

9.

Wait, what did you say?

You're breaking up!

I'm walking through a hallway!

Hello?

*crinkles paper*

*throws phone*

*goes back to introverting*

😊 pic.twitter.com/7A6NhHgzbQ — Krista Creighton (@CreightonKrista) April 19, 2020

10.