People can hardly believe Donald Trump tweeted this unofficial campaign ad

You’d think we’d be used to Donald Trump‘s antics by now – whether it’s flatly denying something the world saw him do on live TV, tweeting insults at egotistical dictators with nuclear capability, or yelling at journalists for *checks notes* anything and everything.

However, his latest unofficial campaign advert for the upcoming presidential election shows he still has the power to raise eyebrows.

from Awkward GIFs via Gfycat

Can you sue a president? These were our five favourite reactions to …whatever that was.

1.

1000 more Americans died overnight

But Combover Caligula

who spent 5 years spreading a racist smear

that the 1st black POTUS wasn't born here and was sued by Nixon's DOJ for being a lying racist

fired by NBC for being a lying racist

tweets this https://t.co/io8RVryaxx — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 20, 2020

2.

Obama lives in your head rent free. You are a pathetic sack of feces. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) April 20, 2020

3.

imagine being this proud of being this infantile — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 20, 2020

4.

Donald Trump Thinking About Barack Obama.. pic.twitter.com/L9rMV8KfAm — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) April 21, 2020

5.

Given the choice of being a leader or being a dick, Trump will choose "dick," every time. https://t.co/3ujfSmXtZ5 — Lance Gould (@lancegould) April 20, 2020

Let’s face it, deep down we’re all still at this stage.

The President of the United States really tweeted this 💀 pic.twitter.com/R4BDZPuzma — Stevie (@steviesburner) April 20, 2020

READ MORE

Trump has asked wrestler Vince McMahon to help him reopen the economy – 5 lethal body slams

Source Donald Trump Donald Trump