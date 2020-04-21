People can hardly believe Donald Trump tweeted this unofficial campaign ad
You’d think we’d be used to Donald Trump‘s antics by now – whether it’s flatly denying something the world saw him do on live TV, tweeting insults at egotistical dictators with nuclear capability, or yelling at journalists for *checks notes* anything and everything.
However, his latest unofficial campaign advert for the upcoming presidential election shows he still has the power to raise eyebrows.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 20, 2020
1.
1000 more Americans died overnight
But Combover Caligula
who spent 5 years spreading a racist smear
that the 1st black POTUS wasn't born here
and was sued by Nixon's DOJ for being a lying racist
fired by NBC for being a lying racist
tweets this https://t.co/io8RVryaxx
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) April 20, 2020
2.
Obama lives in your head rent free. You are a pathetic sack of feces.
— Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) April 20, 2020
3.
imagine being this proud of being this infantile
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 20, 2020
4.
Donald Trump Thinking About Barack Obama.. pic.twitter.com/L9rMV8KfAm
— Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) April 21, 2020
5.
Given the choice of being a leader or being a dick, Trump will choose "dick," every time. https://t.co/3ujfSmXtZ5
— Lance Gould (@lancegould) April 20, 2020
Let’s face it, deep down we’re all still at this stage.
The President of the United States really tweeted this 💀 pic.twitter.com/R4BDZPuzma
— Stevie (@steviesburner) April 20, 2020
