What’s going on with that hand in this government lockdown poster? 6 funny responses

To remind us not to go and lick swings or touch other people’s eyeballs, the UK government has bombarded the public with TV and radio ads imploring us to stay home and wash our hands.

They’ve also been using social media to spread the message.

Stay at home. You’ll be protecting your family, friends and community. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/ptKIBuhvKL — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) April 20, 2020

If you want to stay safe, stay at home. It’s the safest place there is. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/eC4BkWteaU — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) April 20, 2020

And then there’s this one:

Hang on …

There’s something about the angles and shadows that makes that seem like a disembodied hand, and Twitter spotted it.

1.

Stay safe. Stay at home. Ignore the disembodied arm clutching at your leg. Ţ̷̛̟̜̑͊͋h̵͎̫͎́̔͗ḛ̶̡̟̖̌͑r̴̲̬̽̕e̸̡̡͈̎͒͗'̶̛̮͓̖̪͒s̵̪̺̗͋͋ͅ ̸̪̒ṋ̵̮̣̱̍͝o̵͉͑̿ ̷͔̹̏p̶̢̻̻̉͊͊l̶̹̯̈́a̸̡̤͍̅͜c̶̥̩̜͋̊̑͝e̵̡̼͋͌͛͝ ̷̘̞̤̊̍̽ĺ̶̡̲̪͆̀͘i̸̡̤̹̖̐̒̎k̵̬̟̭͌̂e̸̗̣̓̏͘ ̸͖̊̕h̵̞̭̰́́͝ọ̶͚̈́̐͛m̷̤̐͘é̴͎͚̐̽͛- https://t.co/QYvMRYnxao — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 18, 2020

2.

I guess the dog found that hand during the last dogwalk? Nice of the girls to let him keep it. 😉 — Bernd Porr (@BerndPorr) April 18, 2020

3.

What in the holy hell is this shapeshifter dog doing growing a human arm 😱😱😱😱🤮🤮🤮🤮😱😱😱😱 — Cat K 🇪🇺 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@KitCatK) April 18, 2020

4.

Hundreds of Britons stayed home figuring out whose arm was whose. Good strategy. — Matthew Moss (@MJMOSS) April 18, 2020

5.

The Adams Family pic.twitter.com/qmil8QZDxS — Liz Webster 🔶🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧🇪🇺 FBPE (@abcpoppins) April 18, 2020

6.

The nation now needs to know if the extra hand is from the same household. — MD #FBPE 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@surfdoctor) April 18, 2020

Author James Felton had a reminder.

It’s very important you wash your disembodied possessed arm for at least two choruses of hail Satan — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 18, 2020

