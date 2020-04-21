What’s going on with that hand in this government lockdown poster? 6 funny responses

To remind us not to go and lick swings or touch other people’s eyeballs, the UK government has bombarded the public with TV and radio ads imploring us to stay home and wash our hands.

They’ve also been using social media to spread the message.

And then there’s this one:

Hang on …

There’s something about the angles and shadows that makes that seem like a disembodied hand, and Twitter spotted it.

Author James Felton had a reminder.

Source 10 Downing Street Image 10 Downing Street