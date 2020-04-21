This thread of David Bowie as ice lollies is just the thing we needed today

Our thanks to @Pandamoanimum for this not entirely expected (totally unexpected) treat of David Bowie as ice lollies and it’s just the sort of thing we needed today.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

And then other people joined in.

Bravo!

READ MORE

‘David Bowie as League One football teams’

Source @Pandamoanimum