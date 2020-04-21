This thread of David Bowie as ice lollies is just the thing we needed today
Our thanks to @Pandamoanimum for this not entirely expected (totally unexpected) treat of David Bowie as ice lollies and it’s just the sort of thing we needed today.
1.
David Bowie as ice lollies.
A thread. pic.twitter.com/sILfbMzhWA
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 20, 2020
2.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 20, 2020
3.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 20, 2020
4.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 20, 2020
5.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 20, 2020
6.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 20, 2020
7.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 20, 2020
8.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 20, 2020
9.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 20, 2020
10.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 20, 2020
11.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 20, 2020
12.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 20, 2020
13.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 20, 2020
14.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 20, 2020
15.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 20, 2020
16.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 21, 2020
17.
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 21, 2020
And then other people joined in.
Excellent. Mind if I have a go ? pic.twitter.com/dwxlxgRw3M
— Innes Blight (@InnesBlight) April 20, 2020
Thought I'd cover the lolly pop stick as well! 😉 pic.twitter.com/DsW15A2mWR
— Marcia L. Moran 🏉 (@MarciaMcGuinne3) April 21, 2020
— Cupie Doll (@cupie_doll) April 20, 2020
👍🏼👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/FWxAUM1GCY
— Nik D (@nikidoog) April 21, 2020
Bravo!
This is ‘FAB’ , see what I’ve done there ! 😉
— Gavin Mitchell (@GavsterNo1) April 20, 2020
He looks completely different in every single photo, and yet is just so unmistakably Bowie.
A perfect thread, thank you.
— Stu. (@dysondoc) April 21, 2020
READ MORE
‘David Bowie as League One football teams’
Source @Pandamoanimum