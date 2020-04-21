This brother’s prank made him $50 but his sister’s reaction was priceless

It’s this kind of thing that gives big brothers a bad reputation. It’s very funny, though.

Bet my sister $50 dollars that she couldn’t do everything I do and she got mad 😂 pic.twitter.com/C5qPaeFkA9 — Jordan Davenport (@its_jaybruh) April 4, 2020

Smoothly done, Jordan. It may not be new, but it was obviously new to Jordan’s newly poorer sister.

Here are a few reactions to the prank.

This made me laugh. 😂😂 https://t.co/hCFtROoIER — Katharine Birbalsingh (@Miss_Snuffy) April 5, 2020

bamboozled, hoodwinked, led astray, run amuck, and flat out deceived! — Andy Harry (@HarryAndy2) April 4, 2020

I honestly love every prank that isn't mean spirited And this is gold 😂 https://t.co/uUA3tuKaWT — Max Black ⚫️ (@maxblackhole) April 5, 2020

We suspect he’ll need to sleep with one eye open for the foreseeable future.

