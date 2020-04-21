This brother’s prank made him $50 but his sister’s reaction was priceless

It’s this kind of thing that gives big brothers a bad reputation. It’s very funny, though.

Smoothly done, Jordan. It may not be new, but it was obviously new to Jordan’s newly poorer sister.

Here are a few reactions to the prank.

We suspect he’ll need to sleep with one eye open for the foreseeable future.

READ MORE

We can’t stop watching this hilarious dinosaur costume prank

Source Jordan Davenport Image Jordan Davenport