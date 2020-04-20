Tony Blair’s smile went a bit wrong (or totally right) on TV and it’s a very funny moment
Finally, a reason to rewatch a Tony Blair interview on TV. Don’t worry, not all of it, just a few seconds, as highlighted by @revpeterlaws over on Twitter.
That #TonyBlair has a lovely smile. #bbcnews pic.twitter.com/sesFRUyLGT
— Peter Laws (@revpeterlaws) April 20, 2020
10/10 for comic timing.
I screamed laughing. https://t.co/R3MjbCdpqi
— Samuel Jenkinson 🦎 (@samueljenkinson) April 20, 2020
Was his face opening into a portal for the Great Old Ones to return?
— Luke Walker (@lukewalkerbooks) April 20, 2020
DAVID ICKE WAS RIGHT. https://t.co/FYFuIQOGFR
— Paul Burley (@paulxsidekick) April 20, 2020
Tony Blair/Tony Blair's soul pic.twitter.com/VOlGIPKSLH
— Ciaran Magee (@ciaran370) April 20, 2020
I’ve watched this a fair few times. On you go! https://t.co/FaNel0trXK
— words (12 k) weeks (ad infinitum) (@SankofaMind) April 20, 2020
Us too, us too.
Source @revpeterlaws