Tony Blair’s smile went a bit wrong (or totally right) on TV and it’s a very funny moment

Finally, a reason to rewatch a Tony Blair interview on TV. Don’t worry, not all of it, just a few seconds, as highlighted by @revpeterlaws over on Twitter.

10/10 for comic timing.

Us too, us too.

READ MORE

People have been imagining “How 2020 could get worse” – 16 terrible possibilities

Source @revpeterlaws