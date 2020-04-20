This joke was very well done and made even better by people not getting it

There’s been no shortage of live TV interviews being accidentally interrupted by a member of the family, but this one is more memorable than most …

Adorable moment man interrupted by his son on live TV pic.twitter.com/zmORymLbNh — Ivor Baddiel (@Ivorbaddiel) April 19, 2020

And it’s fair to say it went viral, madly viral.

I have watched this about 1000 times now and it just gets funnier and funnier — Sara Gibbs (@Sara_Rose_G) April 19, 2020

This is probably the most heartwarming clip I've seen during lockdown. — Milk Media (@milkmedianewyor) April 19, 2020

But some people weren’t happy about it at all and it made the whole thing even better (probably).

I don’t actually think you should ever speak to your child like that. — Alison Greenwood (@greenwooda1) April 19, 2020

He has objections about his son coming on Live TV but no issues about using four letter word incessantly. Ironical. — Himanshu Verma (@hv2008) April 19, 2020

Stunning language from a dad. Would never talk to my kids like that. What a #twat — Fender Hoody (@Fenderhoody) April 19, 2020

No, it’s abuse. Not funny at all, and anyone who thinks it is, needs to have a long hard look at their values. — Kim Spence-Jones #FBPE (@KimSJ) April 19, 2020

Only on the Marxist BBC eh ? funny that isn't it . All staged of course by this most decadent of media. What we pay £157 for to listen to foul language from an avowed Lefty , they love all that . Notice they didn't 'can ' that like the other 99% of broadcast garbage.. — Nelson Churchill (@NelsonChurchil3) April 19, 2020

Just in case anyone was wondering, this guy you might have heard of was around to clarify, and he should know.

This has gone viral, in part because a lot of people seem to think it might be real. The giveaway for me, though, is it's my brother. https://t.co/GtzaZ60lf1 — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) April 20, 2020

To conclude …]

I don't normally post wholesome stuff but this was too cute not to share https://t.co/B6yFL38Xqx — Thomas ‘TomSka’ Ridgewell 🥵 (@thetomska) April 19, 2020

