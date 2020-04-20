Museums had a ‘creepiest object’ showdown on Twitter and it’s a chilling delight

It’s always a treat when museums try to outdo each other on Twitter and this one – a Twitter battle to find their ‘creepiest object’ – is no exception.

It all started when the Yorkshire Museum tweeted this.

MUSEUMS ASSEMBLE! It’s time for #CURATORBATTLE! 💥 Today’s theme, chosen by you, is #CreepiestObject! We’re kicking things off with this 3rd/4th century hair bun from the burial of a #Roman lady, still with the jet pins in place… CAN YOU BEAT IT? 💥 pic.twitter.com/ntPiXDuM6v — Yorkshire Museum (@YorkshireMuseum) April 17, 2020

And here’s what happened next, some truly creepy delights.

STEP ASIDE ALL. These are hand-made models of figures playing cards and of gold miners hauling gold nuggets to the surface. BUT the figures are made from crab’s legs and claws… Typical Victorians, they loved weird/creepy stuff. #CreepiestObject pic.twitter.com/A5NHiPGnVh — York Castle Museum (@YorkCastle) April 17, 2020

We’ve got A LOT of creepy object contenders for today’s #CURATORBATTLE but after some debate (Creepy dolls/ hair dug up from a grave/ a little man in a glass jar….!) we’re going with some pretty grim TV props from Casualty! https://t.co/7j3q2ipW7d #CreepiestObject pic.twitter.com/NR1aHOY9gS — Blaise Museum (@BlaiseMuseum) April 17, 2020

Thanks for thinking of us @HottyCouture and wow, will we be having nightmares tonight with all these #CreepiestObject|s ! Here is the one we just can’t hide from you, one of our many creepy gems – our Plague Mask (1650/1750)! #curatorbattle pic.twitter.com/JrMjqAJSIM — Deutsches Historisches Museum (@DHMBerlin) April 17, 2020

@RedHeadedAli how can we ignore such a call to arms? This particular item has caused a few nightmares for our followers this week. Our #CreepiestObject is…this pincushion! Complete with tiny children’s heads. You’re welcome, Twitter.#CURATORBATTLE pic.twitter.com/0YdmCE5dYD — Norwich Castle (@NorwichCastle) April 17, 2020

Just had a thought. Not our object but we did once borrow a silver snuffbox from @MuseumsUniStA that is said to contain the pubic hair of one of George IV’s mistresses. Yes that’s right a pubic hair snuffbox.#CURATORBATTLE #creepiestobject pic.twitter.com/ePGY8eJ22R — Fairfax House (@fairfax_house) April 17, 2020

Does “something in a jar” strike your fancy? #CreepiestObject pic.twitter.com/grVWP5hRLw — Nova Scotia Museum (@NS_Museum) April 17, 2020

Sheep’s heart stuck with pins and nails and strung on a loop of cord. Made in South Devon, circa 1911, “for breaking evil spells”, @Pitt_Rivers collections #CreepiestObject #CuratorBattle pic.twitter.com/z5vdCFCU4S — Dan Hicks (@profdanhicks) April 17, 2020

Nice. We have a pigeon heart stuck with pins for punishing a witch…#CreepiestObject #CuratorBattle pic.twitter.com/CUOdNlB3eN — SMT Collections Team (@SMT_Collections) April 17, 2020

Bringin’ our A-game for this #CURATORBATTLE! What is it? Just a CURSED CHILDREN’S TOY that we found inside the walls of a 155-year-old mansion. We call it “Wheelie” – and it MOVES ON ITS OWN: Staff put it in one place and find it in another spot later on…. #Creepiestobject pic.twitter.com/FQzMzacr8a — PEI Museum (@PEIMuseum) April 17, 2020

Can I offer ‘Tirpitz’ here? Saved from drowning after her German ship sunk the South Pacific, served as a mascot on HMS Glasgow for the rest of the FWW, eventually auctioned off for pork (raising £1,785 for charity) in retirement. No wonder she looks like she’s seen things. pic.twitter.com/gYdkvK60Yb — Imperial War Museums (@I_W_M) April 17, 2020

#CURATORBATTLE: Asked colleagues & this painting was unanimously chosen. My aunt reels at the sight of it. This painting is often met with hushed tones and nervous laughter… #creepybaby #creepy @DaytonArt pic.twitter.com/vTL3pUiytF — Katherine Siegwarth (@KatieSiggy) April 17, 2020

