Museums had a ‘creepiest object’ showdown on Twitter and it’s a chilling delight

It’s always a treat when museums try to outdo each other on Twitter and this one – a Twitter battle to find their ‘creepiest object’ – is no exception.

It all started when the Yorkshire Museum tweeted this.

And here’s what happened next, some truly creepy delights.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Article Pages: 1 2