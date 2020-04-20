The Sunday Times gave a crushing report on the government’s Covid-19 response – 5 unsurprised reactions

The Sunday Times, usually a pro-Conservative government paper, shocked everyone with a very damning report on the official response to the coronavirus crisis.

It outlined missed opportunities and was particularly scathing about the Prime Minister’s level of engagement.

Owen Jones shared a thread of the key points, arguing that the investigation was too important to remain hidden to those without a subscription.

This split the internet, with some people on the side of the paywall.

Others less so.

Paywall issue aside, although various Conservatives with a small and large ‘c’ defended the government, these reactions to the article’s contents were typical of the wider feeling.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Damon Evans had this conclusion.

Source Sunday Times Image Telegraph screengrab