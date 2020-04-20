The Sunday Times gave a crushing report on the government’s Covid-19 response – 5 unsurprised reactions

The Sunday Times, usually a pro-Conservative government paper, shocked everyone with a very damning report on the official response to the coronavirus crisis.

Boris Johnson skipped five Cobra meetings on the virus, calls to order protective gear were ignored and scientists’ warnings fell on deaf ears Failings in February may have cost thousands of liveshttps://t.co/90fMvq20O5 — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) April 18, 2020

It outlined missed opportunities and was particularly scathing about the Prime Minister’s level of engagement.

I dont think I've ever read a more damning account of government failure than that Sunday Times article. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) April 18, 2020

Owen Jones shared a thread of the key points, arguing that the investigation was too important to remain hidden to those without a subscription.

This split the internet, with some people on the side of the paywall.

Note to people sharing the Sunday Times article by cutting and pasting snippets: you are not helping. Newspapers are dying right now. If you want to support journalism, link to the newspaper itself. People get 2 free articles a week from the Times when they sign up — Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) April 19, 2020

Just been to the newsagent and can’t believe the Mars Bars are behind a paywall. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) April 19, 2020

Others less so.

Pretty certain that sharing one (1) article from behind a paywall that you believe to be highly important for the public good isn’t going to bring down the entirety of the free press but I sure am glad we’ve diverted the conversation in this way! — Hannah Williams (@hkatewilliams) April 19, 2020

None of my content will ever sit behind a paywall. The people have to know. pic.twitter.com/UCYxconxMw — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) April 19, 2020

Paywall issue aside, although various Conservatives with a small and large ‘c’ defended the government, these reactions to the article’s contents were typical of the wider feeling.

1.

This report from the Sunday Times reads like the obituary of Boris Johnson's government. An absolutely extraordinary catalogue of complacency, error and long weekend holidays even as departments were sounding the alarm. https://t.co/AYWlIDDiBQ — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) April 18, 2020

2.

Boris Johnson reacting to warnings from around the world pic.twitter.com/hM7vbHytuy — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 19, 2020

3.

BREAKING: Boris calls emergency meeting to discuss Sunday Times allegations. UPDATE: He has skipped it. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) April 19, 2020

4.

I'm very grateful to Michael Gove for so comprehensively dismissing what The Sunday Times about my catastrophic failings.

Rebuttals don't get more emphatic or unequivocal than saying that some claims were "slightly off beam". #BorisOut #BorisResign#Ridge #marr — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 19, 2020

5.

Well I for one am astonished that letting a clown run the circus meant the lions got loose. https://t.co/8PfK60WDCA — barney farmer (@barneyfarmer) April 18, 2020

Damon Evans had this conclusion.

To be honest, if you need a Sunday Times article to tell you Boris Johnson is a tosser, you haven’t been paying attention. — Damon Evans (@damocrat) April 19, 2020

