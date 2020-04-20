Idris Elba said we should remember Covid-19 with a week-long quarantine every year – only 5 responses you need

Just in case you haven’t got enough of a spring in your step right now, Idris Elba came up with something for us all to look forward to when all this is over.

Doing it all over again.

Coronavirus: Idris Elba says 'world should quarantine for a week every year to remember this time' https://t.co/HBeUGn79rN — SkyNews (@SkyNews) April 20, 2020

And it’s fair to say not everyone agreed with him. Actually, it’s fair to say not anyone who agreed with him. Here are our favourite responses.

I do like Idris, but he can get to fuck on this one. https://t.co/CtQ1FHeOc1 — . (@twlldun) April 20, 2020

“The world should go to war for a week to remember ww2” — TheResistanceReview (@T_Rreview) April 20, 2020

And now on line 3 it's Idris from London, Idris you're down the line https://t.co/JG56jfvLZ3 — Alan White (@aljwhite) April 20, 2020

Yes becuase we all have multi-million pound mansions around the world to retreat to and can all afford to take time off work. At every opportunity these elitist clowns show how out of touch they really are — Gemini (@KSingh84856557) April 20, 2020

Once a year I bash my ankle with a brick to remember that time I sprained it playing football https://t.co/5yJeRlkUlU — Eddie Robson (@EddieRobson) April 20, 2020

Isn’t that called Christmas? — Grey (@JamesHenryGrey) April 20, 2020

It would be great to be loaded wouldn't it? https://t.co/dFfhEaO4m1 — Allison Morris (@AllisonMorris1) April 20, 2020

Idris

Idri

Idr

Id

Idiot — ℝ (@ArrghBee) April 20, 2020

This is pure "neighbourhood WhatsApp group" level weird. Demands nothing less than the coldest of "Thanks Idris, food for thought!!" responses. https://t.co/2YSyHDcNGL — Ben Machell (@ben_machell) April 20, 2020

To conclude …

loool Idris we are just trying to get through this and never speak of it again https://t.co/W8k3M2r2I1 — Ruqaiya (@ruqaiya_h) April 20, 2020

