People have been imagining “How 2020 could get worse” – 16 terrible possibilities

With coronavirus, political chaos and potential food shortages due to a locked-down workforce, you’d think 2020 couldn’t get any worse.

Twitter decided to test that theory with this fate-tempting speculation, using the hashtag #How2020CouldGetWorse.

These were the absolute worst.

1.

#How2020CouldGetWorse aliens show up with a cure for covid-19 and the governments of the world start a galactic war with them.. pic.twitter.com/rCxqAE3Ykm — Sara (@sara85_88) April 14, 2020

2.

The existential bleakness that is the 1984 Dune colouring book. #How2020CouldGetWorse pic.twitter.com/Q6tpJFeSPt — Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) April 14, 2020

3.

#How2020CouldGetWorse the May flowers that follow the April showers pic.twitter.com/IyIfHjpS8X — 🍁Fletchy McFletchyface☘ (@Darth_Pingu) April 14, 2020

4.

#How2020CouldGetWorse If I looked out my window and saw this I wouldn't be surprised pic.twitter.com/wYwhyHe5kH — captaintaco2345 (@captaintaco2345) April 14, 2020

5.

6.

#How2020CouldGetWorse

december 2020: final boss health bar appears in the sky pic.twitter.com/W7DPPnHYiD — 🥰SiStEr ShOoK (@SisterNicholas) April 14, 2020

7.

January: Australia on Fire

February: World War 3

March: Wolrdwide Pandemic

April: Chernobyl Fires reach Nuclear Plant

May: #How2020CouldGetWorse pic.twitter.com/SjHAWXFwg9 — Celeste St.Clair (@CelesteSt_Clair) April 14, 2020

8.

9.