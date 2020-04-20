People have been imagining “How 2020 could get worse” – 16 terrible possibilities
With coronavirus, political chaos and potential food shortages due to a locked-down workforce, you’d think 2020 couldn’t get any worse.
Twitter decided to test that theory with this fate-tempting speculation, using the hashtag #How2020CouldGetWorse.
These were the absolute worst.
1.
#How2020CouldGetWorse aliens show up with a cure for covid-19 and the governments of the world start a galactic war with them.. pic.twitter.com/rCxqAE3Ykm
— Sara (@sara85_88) April 14, 2020
2.
The existential bleakness that is the 1984 Dune colouring book. #How2020CouldGetWorse pic.twitter.com/Q6tpJFeSPt
— Pulp Librarian (@PulpLibrarian) April 14, 2020
3.
#How2020CouldGetWorse the May flowers that follow the April showers pic.twitter.com/IyIfHjpS8X
— 🍁Fletchy McFletchyface☘ (@Darth_Pingu) April 14, 2020
4.
#How2020CouldGetWorse If I looked out my window and saw this I wouldn't be surprised pic.twitter.com/wYwhyHe5kH
— captaintaco2345 (@captaintaco2345) April 14, 2020
5.
Chlamydia casually trending alongside #How2020CouldGetWorse 💀 pic.twitter.com/Uukpju8F42
— •..×➒ Kina 💕 (@Kina_Matata) April 14, 2020
6.
#How2020CouldGetWorse
december 2020: final boss health bar appears in the sky pic.twitter.com/W7DPPnHYiD
— 🥰SiStEr ShOoK (@SisterNicholas) April 14, 2020
7.
January: Australia on Fire
February: World War 3
March: Wolrdwide Pandemic
April: Chernobyl Fires reach Nuclear Plant
May: #How2020CouldGetWorse pic.twitter.com/SjHAWXFwg9
— Celeste St.Clair (@CelesteSt_Clair) April 14, 2020
8.
#How2020CouldGetWorse
Pizza gets criminalized pic.twitter.com/KwUKdwgx2H
— Nathan Robson (@NathanMisao) April 14, 2020
9.
#How2020CouldGetWorse the worlds supply of alcohol runs out.. pic.twitter.com/q3y90a7iBd
— Sara (@sara85_88) April 14, 2020