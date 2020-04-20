People have been imagining “How 2020 could get worse” – 16 terrible possibilities

With coronavirus, political chaos and potential food shortages due to a locked-down workforce, you’d think 2020 couldn’t get any worse.

Twitter decided to test that theory with this fate-tempting speculation, using the hashtag #How2020CouldGetWorse.

These were the absolute worst.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2