Simply the most hilariously perfect song about the coronavirus lockdown

With people in lockdown across many parts of the world, schooling is looking very different. Teachers are offering lessons online and parents are doing what they can not to give their kids an abiding hatred of Maths and themselves an aneurysm.

One music teacher, @makeshift.macaroni on TikTok, found it easiest to put the transition to lockdown into a song.

Quite a few people spotted her magnum opus and shared it on Twitter, where the plaudits just rolled in.

Sometimes you hear a song so perfect that you just have to share with the world 🎸https://t.co/29sEQJZ0da pic.twitter.com/9XLG4UU9ah — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 16, 2020

This is the best song on the internet. pic.twitter.com/VzGzJAtvDx — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) April 20, 2020

One of the most beautifully authentic things I’ve ever heard. pic.twitter.com/VZhNeGvb6w — Trey Callaway (@TreyCallaway) April 17, 2020

This made me laugh SO SO hard. Man, I needed that. https://t.co/VObvYlHal2 — kottke.org (@kottke) April 17, 2020

The best thing about this is that we all instinctively know the words.

All together now …

