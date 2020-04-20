Simply the most hilariously perfect song about the coronavirus lockdown

With people in lockdown across many parts of the world, schooling is looking very different. Teachers are offering lessons online and parents are doing what they can not to give their kids an abiding hatred of Maths and themselves an aneurysm.

One music teacher, @makeshift.macaroni on TikTok, found it easiest to put the transition to lockdown into a song.

@makeshift.macaroni

♬ original sound – makeshift.macaroni

Quite a few people spotted her magnum opus and shared it on Twitter, where the plaudits just rolled in.

The best thing about this is that we all instinctively know the words.

All together now …

