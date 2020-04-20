Gregg Wallace is doing a lockdown fitness thing but ‘working out’ isn’t what springs to mind from these pictures

Masterchef bloke Gregg Wallace has launched a fitness regime to help people stay in shape during the coronavirus lockdown.

But there was something about these pictures – his pose and particularly his expression – that made people think of something other than working out.

‘Greg Wallace, aggressively pushing out farts in various poses, whilst maintaining eye contact,’ said @BeardedGenius over on Twitter.





And then @IAmHappyToast did this and it got even better.

‘Quick to corner the Zoom sex party and home exercise video market all at once, Greg Wallace launches Mastersex: The Professionals,’ said @IAmHappyToast. ‘A daytime kamasutra for god knows who.’

Make your day better by following @BeardedGenius here and @IAmHappyToast here.

READ MORE

Gregg Wallace says the same thing every time his wife posts a picture on Instagram and it’s glorious

Source @IAmHappyToast @BeardedGenius