Gregg Wallace is doing a lockdown fitness thing but ‘working out’ isn’t what springs to mind from these pictures
Masterchef bloke Gregg Wallace has launched a fitness regime to help people stay in shape during the coronavirus lockdown.
But there was something about these pictures – his pose and particularly his expression – that made people think of something other than working out.
‘Greg Wallace, aggressively pushing out farts in various poses, whilst maintaining eye contact,’ said @BeardedGenius over on Twitter.
And then @IAmHappyToast did this and it got even better.
‘Quick to corner the Zoom sex party and home exercise video market all at once, Greg Wallace launches Mastersex: The Professionals,’ said @IAmHappyToast. ‘A daytime kamasutra for god knows who.’
Source @IAmHappyToast @BeardedGenius