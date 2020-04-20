A squirrel in a bathroom led to the “best horror film ever made”
This TikTok video is either a very clever fake or an object lesson in taking people more seriously when they’re standing on a kitchen worktop, yelling about what they’ve seen in the bathroom.
It made its way to Twitter, where it has so far been viewed more than 300,000 times in little more than a day.
Best horror film ever madepic.twitter.com/26NJxYg5Qf
The (probably) real-life jumpscare had tweeters screaming – either with fright or laughter.
Literally screamed. https://t.co/zzw2jRcjaL
Classic horror movie trope: the "hysterical" wife is ALWAYS RIGHT.
the greatest scream in the history of motion pictures. https://t.co/tsrW24sccP
It very much reminded us of this classic Monty Python scene.
Whether you have a stick or not …run away!
“Mum was fed up of the squirrels stealing all the bird food so she greased the feeder!”
