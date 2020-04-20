14 funny posts about dealing with the coronavirus crisis

Covid-19 is terrible, and anybody trying to play it down is an idiot, but it’s important during these incredibly stressful times to take every opportunity to give your mood a boost.

What better way than by having a laugh?

1.

– i’ll pick you up after school. be safe.

– what time does it open mummy?

– not sure. they’re saying maybe september… pic.twitter.com/r8IX51i0zz — forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) April 19, 2020

2.

Recycling in 2019: I’m not an alcoholic haha I just had a party Recycling in 2020: omg I swear I didn’t have a party I’m just an alcoholic — Mary Helen Moore (@maryhelenmoore) April 16, 2020

3.

me cooking pasta for one during quarantine: pic.twitter.com/EgDO81hOMT — b.b (@benoobrown) April 18, 2020

4.

Bet those women who claimed they didn't want no scrubs are feeling pretttttty silly now — Andrew Hunter Murray (@andrewhunterm) April 19, 2020

5.

I am at a point now where I would happily stay in lockdown for way longer than necessary just to spite the screaming End The UK Lockdown babies who are shitting themselves over not being allowed to have barbecues on Snowdon or cough germs over the elderly in Wetherspoons — Red Sky At Night (@redskyatnight) April 19, 2020

6.

7.

Ma’am this is an ice cream shop. pic.twitter.com/0aGzz8nM5W — Laurie (@TheStuffOfMemes) April 18, 2020

8.