‘596 dead: see P4’ – there was something about this Sun front page that struck people as very odd indeed

To add to the pile of pictures that sums up the very weird times we live in comes today’s Sun front page. And there was something about it that struck people as very odd indeed.

Tomorrow's front page: Pubs could stay closed until Christmas, as they'll be the 'last to open' https://t.co/vZ4aqWTe1F pic.twitter.com/giA9rMAhpL — The Sun (@TheSun) April 19, 2020

And here’s what people said about it.

“596 dead, see p4”. There’s a front page for future historians. https://t.co/JJYUhmMoMH — Owen Gibson (@owen_g) April 19, 2020

it actually reads like an offer. jaunty virus artwork too pic.twitter.com/KmCEzlLaAw — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) April 20, 2020

Extra bonus points for the 2cm "Hottest April since 1659" — Miri Baker, Quarantine Queen (@MiriBaker) April 19, 2020

Although, as people pointed out, it wasn’t just the Sun doing this sort of thing.

"596 dead – see page 4" Who would ever have believed the suggestion (if told on, say, New Year's Day 2020) that we might come to see "596 dead" feature as an incidental news detail? The point

applies, to some extent, to most media outlets, not just this particular example. pic.twitter.com/r6S0XlFcPD — Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) April 19, 2020

The death of one is a tragedy, the death of millions is just a statistic. — Phil (@Null_Inflikted) April 19, 2020

