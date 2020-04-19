This spoof video interview interruption was NSFW but incredibly funny

With so many people conducting live interviews from home, it’s no surprise that some participants find their children or pets accidentally getting in on the act.

Author, Ivor Baddiel, created his own spoof of the phenomenon – and it was a lot less safe for work than any we’ve seen before.

Adorable moment man interrupted by his son on live TV pic.twitter.com/zmORymLbNh — Ivor Baddiel (@Ivorbaddiel) April 19, 2020

He stitched his own footage onto that of BBC’s Reeta Chakrabarti that some people believed it was real.

Only on the Marxist BBC eh ? funny that isn't it . All staged of course by this most decadent of media. What we pay £157 for to listen to foul language from an avowed Lefty , they love all that . Notice they didn't 'can ' that like the other 99% of broadcast garbage.. — Nelson Churchill (@NelsonChurchil3) April 19, 2020

Is that a nice way to talk to one's child? — Chrissie Grech (v) 🐟🌱 🇪🇺 (@ChrissieGrech) April 19, 2020

He has objections about his son coming on Live TV but no issues about using four letter word incessantly. Ironical. — Himanshu Verma (@hv2008) April 19, 2020

Which it obviously wasn’t.

For anyone in doubt, this ain’t real… https://t.co/fPqDguPyoZ — Reeta Chakrabarti (@reetacbbc) April 19, 2020

Most people, however, knew it was a spoof and simply appreciated the humour.

This made me laugh my ass off… https://t.co/lcL8Mf3YJT — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) April 19, 2020

This is brilliant 😂😂 https://t.co/qmRjaGZLAW — Captain Haggerty (@AngelaHaggerty) April 19, 2020

"Work from home" – hardcore version 😉 https://t.co/fOo02HniaG — Marcin Wątrobiński (@mar_watrobinski) April 19, 2020

Because it’s never a bad time to be reminded of the greatest genuine interview interruption of all time, here’s Robert Kelly at the moment his children became internet icons.

