This spoof video interview interruption was NSFW but incredibly funny

With so many people conducting live interviews from home, it’s no surprise that some participants find their children or pets accidentally getting in on the act.

Author, Ivor Baddiel, created his own spoof of the phenomenon – and it was a lot less safe for work than any we’ve seen before.

He stitched his own footage onto that of BBC’s Reeta Chakrabarti that some people believed it was real.

Which it obviously wasn’t.

Most people, however, knew it was a spoof and simply appreciated the humour.

Because it’s never a bad time to be reminded of the greatest genuine interview interruption of all time, here’s Robert Kelly at the moment his children became internet icons.

Source Ivor Baddiel Image Ivor Baddiel