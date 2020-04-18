Just 19 nice things to try and make you smile

At this time we all need to try and stay smiling as much as possible, even if it feels like there’s not much to feel happy about. So here’s our weekly round-up of some nice things we saw this week to try and make you smile.

Stay safe. Stay home.

1.

2.

It’s almost a year to the day since my friend brought home a kitten from a rescue centre, so she decided to recreate the first picture she took of him. pic.twitter.com/aX0IIC8cQa — Lydia Bleasdale (@Parkendlydia) April 10, 2020

3.

Look at those little starfish feet walking the starfish out of the scene. pic.twitter.com/tCxJKpFVwC — (@ziyatong) April 7, 2020

4.

this is my contribution to society pic.twitter.com/cR021nNuoj — mer (@meredithlmao) April 10, 2020

5.

Cat vs Dog challenge pic.twitter.com/bqLXCnJSv3 — BlackHalt (@BlackHalt) April 12, 2020

6.

Omfg. My friend got some giant fake teeth to lighten the quarantine mood…and then his dog Thomas stole them. pic.twitter.com/43JDgiMfm8 — The Slithy Tove (@TKDano) April 14, 2020

7.

Movie/TV quiz night…. can’t believe I convinced my husband @AlexGaumond to learn this… what else you gonna do in lockdown. Friends – The Routine pic.twitter.com/o1MA5bQhYJ — Jane McMurtrie (@janemcmurtrie) April 13, 2020

8.

This is funny and cute and has just given me a much needed laugh.

[sound up] pic.twitter.com/x7ZIYxelrk — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 13, 2020

9.

This dog is a Labrador / helicopter cross… pic.twitter.com/pdu4XVy3Xu — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 14, 2020

10.