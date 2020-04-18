50 funny people who have been giving us laughs during the lockdown
We’re living in a dark and somewhat scary time at the moment so we need to try and keep a sense of humour and, more than ever, laugh in the face of adversity. Here’s our round-up of some of the funny people on Twitter, who have been making us laugh during this hard time.
1.
Tesco’s coronavirus advice seems a trifle brusque pic.twitter.com/N729zpqeyr
— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) March 14, 2020
2.
Irresponsible. If anything, they should be breaking them up. pic.twitter.com/axQU0tEEn0
— GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) April 9, 2020
3.
They’ve spelt “coronavirus” wrong. pic.twitter.com/eRDU1w0X2k
— Oonagh (@Okeating) April 8, 2020
4.
A few weeks of lockdown and even the Archbishop of Canterbury is horny on main https://t.co/diG7BSBTw6
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 10, 2020
5.
Loved this moment in the Queen’s speech. pic.twitter.com/ohlGDyfyDH
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 5, 2020
6.
My dog Ember and I have decided to start a thread of isolation duets.
Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce to you today’s offering – Tiffany’s I Think We’re Alone Now. pic.twitter.com/WJDl1iiAV2
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) March 26, 2020
7.
Huge fan of the ‘when I went out for my walk there were too many people out for their walk’ guys.
— REMAIN INDOORS (@Scriblit) April 4, 2020
8.
Good news. PM has been “sitting up in bed and engaging positively with the clinical team” pic.twitter.com/JFcp1kMAz9
— Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) April 8, 2020
9.
Racists, keep the public safe and put your xenophobia to good use by shouting at people in the street to “GO HOME”
— Summer Ray (@SummerRay) March 22, 2020
10.
so quiet in London, feel blessed to have seen the wildlife returning pic.twitter.com/qVZ84Q6sJJ
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) March 28, 2020
11.
couples out running: I promise you your relationship is still valid if you run in single file
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 12, 2020
12.
Me too, tin of tuna. Me too. pic.twitter.com/5UUtiopm99
— Jason (@NickMotown) April 1, 2020
13.
Got a new 20 second song for you to sing while washing your hands… pic.twitter.com/mQwPIg5a0I
— bechillcomedian (@bechillcomedian) March 19, 2020
14.
If anyone needs expert advice on how to survive further lockdown, may I introduce my 2 year old daughter who is currently having weetabix for dinner, on the sofa, in sunglasses and a summer dress while she only responds to us if we do a Donald Duck voice. pic.twitter.com/Ccr33MNL9Z
— Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) April 10, 2020
15.
WHY DON’T YOU ALL MARRY YOUR SOURDOUGH STARTERS?
— Socially Distant Tits (@Scientits) March 28, 2020
16.
Holy shit. I’ve just realised that offices are now NSFW.
— Captain Bison Trippshorn (@Brainmage) April 6, 2020
17.
“Why aren’t MPs getting 80% of their £80,000 salary” is the £64,000 question.
— Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) April 9, 2020
18.
Just because we’re on lockdown doesn’t mean we can’t have a flippin good laugh on the best day of the year! (Or has that been banned now too??😉) 😂😂😂🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/BcD3nSjFfm
— alistair green (@mralistairgreen) April 1, 2020
19.
Having all four of us in the house all day, every day is creating a lot of mess. So I’ve pulled my finger out & set my alarm for 5.30am so I can get up before everyone wakes, drink a bottle of wine in peace & pass out for the rest of the day thus reducing the mess made by 25%.
— DG (@donna_gallers) April 8, 2020
20.
You may say that this aubergine and tub of Vaseline aren’t essential items, but I beg to differ, officer. Good day to you.
— Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) April 10, 2020
21.
Hey guys, we’re all loving 80s movies under lockdown so here are some iconic lines from your favourites! pic.twitter.com/YMei7Ip5S8
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) April 11, 2020
22.
— Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) April 17, 2020
23.
How the fuck is any woman over 40 supposed to know if she has a temperature? I’ve been too warm for 3 years ffs
— Twinks (@tinytwink) March 18, 2020
24.
Using statistics to make friends with golfers on Facebook 👍💛 pic.twitter.com/yQDjPP6AiL
— Sir Michael (@Michael1979) April 11, 2020
25.
When cats work from home pic.twitter.com/EtoExtrIht
— Holly Brockwell (@holly) March 28, 2020
26.
My attempts to combine nitrous oxide and Oxo cubes has made me a laughing stock.
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) April 17, 2020
27.
so heartwarming to see a country coming together during a crisis https://t.co/vqEpzmmr2y
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) March 13, 2020
28.
Walking around the supermarket trying to avoid the ghost like figures who may do me harm while I gather sustenance.
I am Pac-Man.
— Geraint (@geraintgriffith) April 6, 2020
29.
Crying in the toilet to feel like I’m on a night out
— Laura (@fairycakes) April 3, 2020
30.
[citizen applause schedule]
8:00pm: clap for the nhs
8:10pm: awooga for the bbc
8:20pm: tap bum like in the asda ad for supermarket workers
8:30pm: tits out for the office of national statistics
— joe (@mutablejoe) April 3, 2020
31.
I don’t have any photos of me at 20. Not one. But I was fucking beautiful & sexy & everyone hung on my trenchant witticisms & yearned for a single hot glance from my azure eyes as I stepped over their supine forms on my coltish limbs & sashayed away to my raddled sordid future.
— Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) April 16, 2020
32.
[stops 6 feet away from a stranger] hey I noticed you’re not crying, are you ok
— jo diggity (@WhaJoTalkinBout) April 7, 2020
33.
Shakespeare wrote King Lear while in quarantine. Newton invented calculus. I just sent an email that ended ‘Best regarbs’.
— Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) March 18, 2020
34.
Me after lockdown pic.twitter.com/2PYFLH2u1w
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) April 19, 2020
35.
Why did the chicken cross the road?
Because it was a thoughtful chicken.
— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) April 9, 2020
36.
“So how was your day” -me to my boyfriend after spending every waking second with him
— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) April 16, 2020
37.
[showing off expensive new kitchen]
“What does the aga do?”
“Oh, you know… push pineapple… grind coffee.”
— Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@craiguito) April 12, 2020
38.
I can’t believe all these corporations are going bankrupt after one simple unforeseen medical emergency. Horrible planning on their part. Shouldn’t have ordered all those avocado toasts I guess
— Megan Amram (@meganamram) March 31, 2020
39.
With fewer humans about, native wildlife has begun returning to the streets of Chicago. Nature is starting to heal. pic.twitter.com/Pw1cdVWJOU
— Paul (@bingowings14) April 5, 2020
40.
SCREEN TIME
Weekly Report Available
Your screen time was up 30% last week…
me: pic.twitter.com/Z8iI6V3NOQ
— Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) March 22, 2020
41.
Turns out the yoga I’ve been learning during lockdown is actually a YouTube video of a bloke trying to change a double duvet cover
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) April 7, 2020
42.
Quarantine, Day 7:
Did I shower yesterday or was that five days ago?
— ⚡️Carly Danger⚡️ (@carlyken) March 22, 2020
43.
When you clap the front lines,
But vote down a pay rise,
That’s a Tory
When you still want the rent,
From your third home in Kent,
That’s a Tory
— Sean Leahy (@thepunningman) April 20, 2020
44.
(watching the last pickle slice float around in the jar) i love visiting the aquarium
— Mave (home version) (@MavenofHonor) April 5, 2020
45.
I haven’t watched for a few years, but it seemed much more wholesome when he just took on the Daleks. pic.twitter.com/InGDctbg9i
— Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) April 4, 2020
46.
um maybe the day wants to be gently held???? you don’t need to seize every time
— dirt prince (@pant_leg) April 15, 2020
47.
SHAFT! https://t.co/fQpRdTVf3W
— Greg Jenner: ‘DEAD FAMOUS OUT MARCH 19TH!’ (@greg_jenner) April 6, 2020
48.
Is Elsa Olaf’s mom or his god?
— Sassparilla (@Megatronic13) April 11, 2020
49.
You know all these people stockpiling Pasta?
I can’t wait to see their faces when they find out it comes from Italy.
— rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) March 9, 2020
50.
This is just to say…
I have taken
the pills
that were in
the pillbox
and which
I was probably
going
to forget
Forgive me
But have you taken yours?
You should
do it now
— Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) April 19, 2020