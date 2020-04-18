26 funny people who have been giving us laughs during the lockdown
We’re living in a dark and somewhat scary time at the moment so we need to try and keep a sense of humour and, more than ever, laugh in the face of adversity. Here’s our round-up of some of the funny people on Twitter, who have been making us laugh during this hard time.
1.
Tesco’s coronavirus advice seems a trifle brusque pic.twitter.com/N729zpqeyr
— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) March 14, 2020
2.
Irresponsible. If anything, they should be breaking them up. pic.twitter.com/axQU0tEEn0
— GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) April 9, 2020
3.
They’ve spelt “coronavirus” wrong. pic.twitter.com/eRDU1w0X2k
— Oonagh (@Okeating) April 8, 2020
4.
A few weeks of lockdown and even the Archbishop of Canterbury is horny on main https://t.co/diG7BSBTw6
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 10, 2020
5.
Loved this moment in the Queen’s speech. pic.twitter.com/ohlGDyfyDH
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 5, 2020
6.
My dog Ember and I have decided to start a thread of isolation duets.
Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce to you today’s offering – Tiffany’s I Think We’re Alone Now. pic.twitter.com/WJDl1iiAV2
— Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) March 26, 2020
7.
Huge fan of the 'when I went out for my walk there were too many people out for their walk' guys.
— REMAIN INDOORS (@Scriblit) April 4, 2020
8.
Good news. PM has been “sitting up in bed and engaging positively with the clinical team” pic.twitter.com/JFcp1kMAz9
— Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) April 8, 2020
9.
Racists, keep the public safe and put your xenophobia to good use by shouting at people in the street to “GO HOME”
— Summer Ray (@SummerRay) March 22, 2020
10.
so quiet in London, feel blessed to have seen the wildlife returning pic.twitter.com/qVZ84Q6sJJ
— HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) March 28, 2020
11.
couples out running: I promise you your relationship is still valid if you run in single file
— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 12, 2020
12.
Me too, tin of tuna. Me too. pic.twitter.com/5UUtiopm99
— Jason (@NickMotown) April 1, 2020
13.
Got a new 20 second song for you to sing while washing your hands… pic.twitter.com/mQwPIg5a0I
— bechillcomedian (@bechillcomedian) March 19, 2020
14.
If anyone needs expert advice on how to survive further lockdown, may I introduce my 2 year old daughter who is currently having weetabix for dinner, on the sofa, in sunglasses and a summer dress while she only responds to us if we do a Donald Duck voice. pic.twitter.com/Ccr33MNL9Z
— Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) April 10, 2020
15.
WHY DON’T YOU ALL MARRY YOUR SOURDOUGH STARTERS?
— Socially Distant Tits (@Scientits) March 28, 2020
16.
Holy shit. I’ve just realised that offices are now NSFW.
— Captain Bison Trippshorn (@Brainmage) April 6, 2020
17.
“Why aren’t MPs getting 80% of their £80,000 salary” is the £64,000 question.
— Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) April 9, 2020
18.
Just because we’re on lockdown doesn’t mean we can’t have a flippin good laugh on the best day of the year! (Or has that been banned now too??😉) 😂😂😂🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/BcD3nSjFfm
— alistair green (@mralistairgreen) April 1, 2020
19.
Having all four of us in the house all day, every day is creating a lot of mess. So I’ve pulled my finger out & set my alarm for 5.30am so I can get up before everyone wakes, drink a bottle of wine in peace & pass out for the rest of the day thus reducing the mess made by 25%.
— DG (@donna_gallers) April 8, 2020
20.
You may say that this aubergine and tub of Vaseline aren’t essential items, but I beg to differ, officer. Good day to you.
— Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) April 10, 2020
21.
Hey guys, we’re all loving 80s movies under lockdown so here are some iconic lines from your favourites! pic.twitter.com/YMei7Ip5S8
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) April 11, 2020
22.
— Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) April 17, 2020
23.
How the fuck is any woman over 40 supposed to know if she has a temperature? I’ve been too warm for 3 years ffs
— Twinks (@tinytwink) March 18, 2020
24.
Using statistics to make friends with golfers on Facebook 👍💛 pic.twitter.com/yQDjPP6AiL
— Sir Michael (@Michael1979) April 11, 2020
25.
When cats work from home pic.twitter.com/EtoExtrIht
— Holly Brockwell (@holly) March 28, 2020
26.
My attempts to combine nitrous oxide and Oxo cubes has made me a laughing stock.
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) April 17, 2020