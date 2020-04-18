26 funny people who have been giving us laughs during the lockdown

We’re living in a dark and somewhat scary time at the moment so we need to try and keep a sense of humour and, more than ever, laugh in the face of adversity. Here’s our round-up of some of the funny people on Twitter, who have been making us laugh during this hard time.

1.

Tesco’s coronavirus advice seems a trifle brusque pic.twitter.com/N729zpqeyr — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) March 14, 2020

2.

Irresponsible. If anything, they should be breaking them up. pic.twitter.com/axQU0tEEn0 — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) April 9, 2020

3.

4.

A few weeks of lockdown and even the Archbishop of Canterbury is horny on main https://t.co/diG7BSBTw6 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 10, 2020

5.

Loved this moment in the Queen’s speech. pic.twitter.com/ohlGDyfyDH — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 5, 2020

6.

My dog Ember and I have decided to start a thread of isolation duets. Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce to you today’s offering – Tiffany’s I Think We’re Alone Now. pic.twitter.com/WJDl1iiAV2 — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) March 26, 2020

7.

Huge fan of the 'when I went out for my walk there were too many people out for their walk' guys. — REMAIN INDOORS (@Scriblit) April 4, 2020

8.

Good news. PM has been “sitting up in bed and engaging positively with the clinical team” pic.twitter.com/JFcp1kMAz9 — Robin Flavell (@RobinFlavell) April 8, 2020

9.

Racists, keep the public safe and put your xenophobia to good use by shouting at people in the street to “GO HOME” — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) March 22, 2020

10.

so quiet in London, feel blessed to have seen the wildlife returning pic.twitter.com/qVZ84Q6sJJ — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) March 28, 2020

11.

couples out running: I promise you your relationship is still valid if you run in single file — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 12, 2020

12.

Me too, tin of tuna. Me too. pic.twitter.com/5UUtiopm99 — Jason (@NickMotown) April 1, 2020

13.

Got a new 20 second song for you to sing while washing your hands… pic.twitter.com/mQwPIg5a0I — bechillcomedian (@bechillcomedian) March 19, 2020

14.

If anyone needs expert advice on how to survive further lockdown, may I introduce my 2 year old daughter who is currently having weetabix for dinner, on the sofa, in sunglasses and a summer dress while she only responds to us if we do a Donald Duck voice. pic.twitter.com/Ccr33MNL9Z — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) April 10, 2020

15.

WHY DON’T YOU ALL MARRY YOUR SOURDOUGH STARTERS? — Socially Distant Tits (@Scientits) March 28, 2020

16.

Holy shit. I’ve just realised that offices are now NSFW. — Captain Bison Trippshorn (@Brainmage) April 6, 2020

17.

“Why aren’t MPs getting 80% of their £80,000 salary” is the £64,000 question. — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) April 9, 2020

18.

Just because we’re on lockdown doesn’t mean we can’t have a flippin good laugh on the best day of the year! (Or has that been banned now too??😉) 😂😂😂🤪🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/BcD3nSjFfm — alistair green (@mralistairgreen) April 1, 2020

19.

Having all four of us in the house all day, every day is creating a lot of mess. So I’ve pulled my finger out & set my alarm for 5.30am so I can get up before everyone wakes, drink a bottle of wine in peace & pass out for the rest of the day thus reducing the mess made by 25%. — DG (@donna_gallers) April 8, 2020

20.

You may say that this aubergine and tub of Vaseline aren’t essential items, but I beg to differ, officer. Good day to you. — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) April 10, 2020

21.

Hey guys, we’re all loving 80s movies under lockdown so here are some iconic lines from your favourites! pic.twitter.com/YMei7Ip5S8 — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) April 11, 2020

22.

23.

How the fuck is any woman over 40 supposed to know if she has a temperature? I’ve been too warm for 3 years ffs — Twinks (@tinytwink) March 18, 2020

24.

Using statistics to make friends with golfers on Facebook 👍💛 pic.twitter.com/yQDjPP6AiL — Sir Michael (@Michael1979) April 11, 2020

25.

When cats work from home pic.twitter.com/EtoExtrIht — Holly Brockwell (@holly) March 28, 2020

26.