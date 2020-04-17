Trump has asked wrestler Vince McMahon to help him reopen the economy – 5 lethal body slams

Wrestling mogul Vince McMahon has had quite the week –

He declared XFL – his professional football league – bankrupt and laid off his workers.

His company, World Wrestling Entertainment, has been declared an essential business and is allowed to continue during the US lockdown – although they’ll have a job maintaining social distancing.

He and his wife pledged $18 million to fund GOP advertising.

And this happened:

We truly are through the looking glass when a man whose Las Vegas casino was a flop and a man whose American Football business has gone bankrupt – in America – are planning to save the economy.

The news wasn’t well received.

If nothing else, the press briefings should be lively.

Image WWE screengrab