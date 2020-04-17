Trump has asked wrestler Vince McMahon to help him reopen the economy – 5 lethal body slams
Wrestling mogul Vince McMahon has had quite the week –
He declared XFL – his professional football league – bankrupt and laid off his workers.
His company, World Wrestling Entertainment, has been declared an essential business and is allowed to continue during the US lockdown – although they’ll have a job maintaining social distancing.
He and his wife pledged $18 million to fund GOP advertising.
And this happened:
Trump names Dana White, Vince McMahon, and others for advisory group to re-open economy: https://t.co/hBW57qhFoU pic.twitter.com/4hSlvF0AbB
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 15, 2020
We truly are through the looking glass when a man whose Las Vegas casino was a flop and a man whose American Football business has gone bankrupt – in America – are planning to save the economy.
The news wasn’t well received.
1.
Of course he fucking does because nothing actually matters anymore.
I look forward to seeing Rush Limbaugh heading up FEMA and Hong Kong Phooey taking the reigns at NASA.
Jesus fucking Christ.https://t.co/MKDxu2IVpb
— 🏳️🌈 Max 🏳️🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) April 15, 2020
2.
Vince McMahon advising Donald Trump on restarting America's economy after a global pandemic is a scenario so stupid that I'm choosing to now believe I'm in a coma and my subconscious has been hijacked by a frankenstein created in a lab by Tom Green and Pauly Shore https://t.co/uJy0Uqpr3j
— Lucy O'Brien (@Luceobrien) April 14, 2020
3.
does… does Donald Trump think body slamming the economy will re-open it https://t.co/qsIkjiO0f0
— Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) April 15, 2020
4.
Who needs comedy writers when this administration is a living parody https://t.co/ynWJC1fH3G
— comefeeldablastnyc (@DGImedia_NYC) April 16, 2020
5.
Oh. Oh. https://t.co/d4R1BBilS0
— allysinyard (@allysinyard) April 15, 2020
If nothing else, the press briefings should be lively.
The Great Vince McMahon walking into the Trump task force meeting pic.twitter.com/qYvDAWELQq
— Donny Huffnagle (@brick295) April 14, 2020
