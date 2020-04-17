Trump has asked wrestler Vince McMahon to help him reopen the economy – 5 lethal body slams

Wrestling mogul Vince McMahon has had quite the week –

He declared XFL – his professional football league – bankrupt and laid off his workers.

His company, World Wrestling Entertainment, has been declared an essential business and is allowed to continue during the US lockdown – although they’ll have a job maintaining social distancing.

He and his wife pledged $18 million to fund GOP advertising.

And this happened:

Trump names Dana White, Vince McMahon, and others for advisory group to re-open economy: https://t.co/hBW57qhFoU pic.twitter.com/4hSlvF0AbB — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 15, 2020

We truly are through the looking glass when a man whose Las Vegas casino was a flop and a man whose American Football business has gone bankrupt – in America – are planning to save the economy.

The news wasn’t well received.

1.

Of course he fucking does because nothing actually matters anymore. I look forward to seeing Rush Limbaugh heading up FEMA and Hong Kong Phooey taking the reigns at NASA. Jesus fucking Christ.https://t.co/MKDxu2IVpb — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) April 15, 2020

2.

Vince McMahon advising Donald Trump on restarting America's economy after a global pandemic is a scenario so stupid that I'm choosing to now believe I'm in a coma and my subconscious has been hijacked by a frankenstein created in a lab by Tom Green and Pauly Shore https://t.co/uJy0Uqpr3j — Lucy O'Brien (@Luceobrien) April 14, 2020

3.

does… does Donald Trump think body slamming the economy will re-open it https://t.co/qsIkjiO0f0 — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) April 15, 2020

4.

Who needs comedy writers when this administration is a living parody https://t.co/ynWJC1fH3G — comefeeldablastnyc (@DGImedia_NYC) April 16, 2020

5.

If nothing else, the press briefings should be lively.

The Great Vince McMahon walking into the Trump task force meeting pic.twitter.com/qYvDAWELQq — Donny Huffnagle (@brick295) April 14, 2020

