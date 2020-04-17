The crazy story of the 1904 Olympics marathon went viral because it’s straight out of a Wes Anderson film

Over on Reddit people were busy answering the question ‘What sounds like fiction but is actually a real historical event?’

And there was really only one answer in town, helpfully highlighted by @SailorHannibal on Twitter, and it went viral, madly viral.

‘This sounds like a fucking Wes Anderson movie,’ said @SailorHannibal. He’s not kidding.

Cast it now!

EVERY SENTENCE GOT WILDER AND WILDER — still new to thinking am sorry (@glowtoads) April 14, 2020

Wes Anderson would make a great adaptation especially with the South Africans and the Russians arriving a week late. — Bellandora (@Bellandora) April 14, 2020

The russians should be like the post credits scene for sure. — 🐗Adam from Tw!tter🐗 (@Adamagain1) April 15, 2020

And just in case you were wondering …

if anyone is doubting how truth can be sometimes stranger than fiction have a good read from a source 😂https://t.co/FQ6U8fP7WE — Canadian Idiot is Stressed (@SailorHannibal) April 15, 2020

Source @SailorHannibal