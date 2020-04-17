We’re grateful to Alina Pleskova – @nahhhlina on Twitter – for highlighting these fabulous Russian proverbs on Twitter.

‘This book of Russian proverbs from 1960 is absolutely sending me,’ she said. And she wasn’t the only one.

And just some of the things people were saying about them.

brb putting “it’s a stupid mouse that only knows one hole” in my tindie profile forever — alina pleskova (@nahhhlina) April 15, 2020

That is terrible beekeeping advice. — Gary Dunion (@garydunion) April 16, 2020

I wonder how versatile "don't look now, but someone's stealing your potatoes" is in situations that are not potato related. — Sean Kearney (@shoncarknee) April 15, 2020

that’s the beauty of proverbs! the potato is never just a potato — alina pleskova (@nahhhlina) April 15, 2020

For the completists’ out there …

cover also rules / bummed they didn’t include original cyrillic in it tho pic.twitter.com/NZGibidLVo — alina pleskova (@nahhhlina) April 15, 2020

And because lots of people were wondering

Are they real proverbs, or just sayings invented by a western author that play on Russian stereotypes and/or "sound good" with a Russian accent? — Maggie David P. K. Haynes (@vidthekid) April 16, 2020

both, tbh. i’ve read some in here that my family (we’re from moscow) definitely have used tho they’re badly translated. but then, here’s how the goofy intro goes: pic.twitter.com/wWL9zLP6Vz — alina pleskova (@nahhhlina) April 16, 2020

