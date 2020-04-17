‘This book of Russian proverbs from 1960 is absolutely sending me’

We’re grateful to Alina Pleskova – @nahhhlina on Twitter – for highlighting these fabulous Russian proverbs on Twitter.

‘This book of Russian proverbs from 1960 is absolutely sending me,’ she said. And she wasn’t the only one.

And just some of the things people were saying about them.

For the completists’ out there …

And because lots of people were wondering

READ MORE

Asked to finish these famous proverbs, this kid’s answers were wrong but so very right

Source Twitter @nahhhlina