People can hardly believe this TV show about a fake arm exists because – well, see for yourself

Award-winning director Sam Raimi is known for The Evil Dead, Army of Darkness, Spider-Man and more, but his latest venture isn’t a film but a web series, “50 States of Fright”.

The show features 50 scary folk tales – one from each state of America. One in particular has got people talking, rubbing their eyes, checking it on IMDB and then talking some more.

Losing my fucking MIND at this Quibi show where actual Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan plays a woman obsessed with her golden arm pic.twitter.com/rSfqCv75SG — Zach Raffio (@zachraffio) April 15, 2020

It’s a Sam Raimi show, so the dark humour is probably deliberate, but it still gave Twitter users a solid gold opportunity to take the piss.

this was worth the literal billion dollars they raised to launch quibi https://t.co/OQ3QkgP2vc — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) April 15, 2020

this is the most 30 Rock fake show i have ever seen — Jeremy Kaplowitz (@jeremysmiles) April 15, 2020

you'll get my golden arm when you pry it from my cold dead other arm — Cullen Crawford (@HelloCullen) April 15, 2020

Season two of Gayme Show please have contestants beg to be buried with their golden arm — Natalie Walker (@nwalks) April 15, 2020

We can’t help noticing that Rachel Brosnahan coughed onto that arm. We hope she cleaned it with soap and water afterwards.

