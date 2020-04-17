People can hardly believe this TV show about a fake arm exists because – well, see for yourself

Award-winning director Sam Raimi is known for The Evil Dead, Army of Darkness, Spider-Man and more, but his latest venture isn’t a film but a web series, “50 States of Fright”.

The show features 50 scary folk tales – one from each state of America. One in particular has got people talking, rubbing their eyes, checking it on IMDB and then talking some more.

It’s a Sam Raimi show, so the dark humour is probably deliberate, but it still gave Twitter users a solid gold opportunity to take the piss.

We can’t help noticing that Rachel Brosnahan coughed onto that arm. We hope she cleaned it with soap and water afterwards.

