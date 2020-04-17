It turns out that the love child of genius and boredom is an automatic hand sanitiser dispenser
This automatic hand sanitiser dispenser must have been born from the perfect balance of boredom and genius.
Now we know what caused the toilet roll shortage. Totally worth it.
The stunt’s creator, Kaplamino, who specialises in these kinds of chain reactions, was good enough to show us the fails, too.
Frustrating, yet fascinating.
