This London bridge was full of people clapping for carers – only 5 responses you need

‘Clap for carers’ has become a bit of a thing for people keen to show their appreciation for everyone working in the NHS and looking after people at this difficult time.

But this video of a crowded Westminster Bridge really isn’t the way to do it for reasons which we hope are obvious to you, if not to them.

And it wins facepalm of the week, the month, and probably the year (but let’s not rule anything out just yet). Here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

Here’s what a doctor who works at the nearby hospital had to say about it.

Just, basically, this.

And this.

Oh go on, and this.

Source @d_rafi1