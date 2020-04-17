This London bridge was full of people clapping for carers – only 5 responses you need

‘Clap for carers’ has become a bit of a thing for people keen to show their appreciation for everyone working in the NHS and looking after people at this difficult time.

But this video of a crowded Westminster Bridge really isn’t the way to do it for reasons which we hope are obvious to you, if not to them.

And it wins facepalm of the week, the month, and probably the year (but let’s not rule anything out just yet). Here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

Goodness me. The lack of social distancing while people clap for carers is like thanking the people who have to wipe your backside by monumentally crapping yourself https://t.co/TCqy6JU2po — Omid Djalili (@omid9) April 17, 2020

WTF? Why are these people not observing social distancing? Do they not understand the irony of clapping for the NHS yet deliberately increasing the risk of putting more pressure on the NHS? Ridiculous. 👇 https://t.co/IEvuzjibAB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 17, 2020

Clapping for the NHS but spreading the one thing that’s stressing them out while breaking the one rule they’ve asked you to abide by, bloody geniuses👏🏾. — chelsea (@_chelsea_kr) April 16, 2020

Doctors & nurses:

Please keep your distance Public:

Meet on Westminster bridge for a big NHS claperoo Doctors & nurses:

Please- Public:

Rugby scrum for the NHS Doctors & nurses:

No, I beg you Public:

Show your appreciation for care workers by spitting in a strangers mouth — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 17, 2020

That time Cillian Murphy was sensible about social distancing on Westminster Bridge pic.twitter.com/M8NdWqsCbm — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) April 17, 2020

Here’s what a doctor who works at the nearby hospital had to say about it.

I'm a doctor working at the hospital that's right there. And yes, I was also somewhat perplexed by the lack of social distancing… — Damir Rafi (@d_rafi1) April 16, 2020

In general, these are my views about all this…from a facebook post I wrote a week or so ago: pic.twitter.com/jtknOYqen1 — Damir Rafi (@d_rafi1) April 16, 2020

This is a baffling scene, truly baffling https://t.co/294q5nF3Fi — The Blindboy Podcast (@Rubberbandits) April 17, 2020

We’ve had a pandemic of fucking idiocy in this country for decades https://t.co/4rDqPCk9eo — Andy Dawson (@profanityswan) April 17, 2020

Social distance except on a Thursday at 8pm 🤙 — Tom Sharman (@TOMSHARMANWEB) April 16, 2020

