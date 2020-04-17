15 funny takes on life in a crisis to fill up some spare time

Last night – at the time of writing – saw the nation clap for carers again. The best thing we can do for them now is to stay home, so here are some funny reactions to the crisis to fill up the time spent indoors.

1.

sorry I wished we could stop talking about brexit — joe (@mutablejoe) April 16, 2020

2.

I’ve realised I have two lockdown looks- RuPaul’s drag race, or Hairy Biker. Absolutely no inbetween. — Emily Atack (@EmAtack) April 15, 2020

3.

For those of you who are thinking of making your own masks, I find an old pair of pants, slightly soiled, works wonders for the social distancing. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) April 16, 2020

4.

Lockdown for three more weeks, whatever the fuck a week is. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) April 16, 2020

5.

The clapping for the NHS is a wonderful thing but, in my road at least, it seems to have become a bit of a pissing contest. It’s gone from clapping to hitting a pan with a spoon to an airhorn to fireworks. I’m half expecting one of my neighbours to launch a missile next week. — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) April 16, 2020

6.

A great practical joke is to go up to someone's door, ring the doorbell, then instead of running away, just stand there. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) April 17, 2020

7.

“Minister could you detail exactly when and how the lockdown will end” “Let me just consult my tea leaves you total clown” — Ahir Shah (@AhirShah) April 16, 2020

8.

Now that life is a Muse album, what will Muse sing about? — Holly Brockwell (@holly) April 16, 2020

9.