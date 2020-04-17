Fox News had some “accidentally honest” chyrons and Trump’s not going to like it

After CNN posted chyrons detailing Donald Trump‘s outburst at the Covid-19 briefing, it looks as though it’s become something of a trend.

We’d never have expected to see Fox News do this, though.

FACT CHECK: Yes, And @FoxNews is motherpucking killing it with the Chyrons today. pic.twitter.com/koheTuReqJ — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) April 14, 2020

Somebody’s going to get a talking to – or a tweeting at.

OH MY GOD 😂 Fox chyron writer…welcome to the resistance. — Blossom Culp (@Rbrbndgrl) April 14, 2020

Source @KevinlyFather Image @KevinlyFather