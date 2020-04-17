Fox News had some “accidentally honest” chyrons and Trump’s not going to like it

After CNN posted chyrons detailing Donald Trump‘s outburst at the Covid-19 briefing, it looks as though it’s become something of a trend.

We’d never have expected to see Fox News do this, though.

Somebody’s going to get a talking to – or a tweeting at.

READ MORE

CNN’s chyron writer was brutally honest about Trump’s briefing meltdown

Source @KevinlyFather Image @KevinlyFather