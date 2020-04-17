Facepalm of the day

Over on Reddit lots of people have been busy answering the question ‘What’s the craziest reason you had to fire someone?’ but really there was only one answer in town.

Boom.

Although someone said maybe the caller was missing something.

‘You guys got ahold of the car jacker? Did you tell her to give the car back.’ Subject-Definition

This tale was pretty good too, although didn’t count as a sacking.

‘I had a boss who interviewed a girl, at the end I asked what he thought of her and he said “it was good until the end where she hugged me. Then she bit me on the shoulder.” She didn’t get the job.’ AspectOvGlass

Source Reddit u/whatthebuzzz