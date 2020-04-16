10 different ways of getting the drinks in at the pub – remember those?

The very funny writer and performer, James Parker, has time on his hands – like a lot of people do at the moment.

He’s put his time to good use with this round-up of ways to get the drinks in …which we vaguely remember.

He added this tip.

Which one’s your style?

The quad?

The shot trot?

The smuggler?

Something else?

The compilation has gone down extremely well with the thirsty, quarantined inhabitants of Twitter.

Dr Philip Lee had an observation.

As a bonus, we can even see behind the curtain.

Don’t try that at home – the NHS are too busy to deal with your splinters.

