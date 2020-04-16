10 different ways of getting the drinks in at the pub – remember those?

The very funny writer and performer, James Parker, has time on his hands – like a lot of people do at the moment.

He’s put his time to good use with this round-up of ways to get the drinks in …which we vaguely remember.

Practising how I’ll carry pints when pubs open again pic.twitter.com/P2l6eJOirY — Parker (@panoparker) April 14, 2020

He added this tip.

You can use this as your daily exercise https://t.co/lNE0ORYUM5 — Parker (@panoparker) April 15, 2020

Which one’s your style?

The quad?

The shot trot?

The smuggler?

Something else?

The compilation has gone down extremely well with the thirsty, quarantined inhabitants of Twitter.

I've watched this so many times, it fills my heart with such joy https://t.co/WMYGdhAzrQ — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) April 15, 2020

this has filled me with much bizarre pub-based nostalgia https://t.co/MWWuCVvTB5 — Jen '100% staying indoors’ Williams (@sennydreadful) April 15, 2020

"Shy Guy" has done me in. — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) April 14, 2020

Oh my fucking god dude YES 😂 — Gallowboob (staying inside) (@TheGallowBoob) April 14, 2020

Dr Philip Lee had an observation.

"The Round" was basically how Coronavirus went everywhere and now we can't go out. https://t.co/72TYG0X7cm — Dr Philip *👏WASH🧼YOUR🧴HANDS👏* Lee (@drphiliplee1) April 15, 2020

As a bonus, we can even see behind the curtain.

There is no content without sacrifice pic.twitter.com/7plZGRDFSc — Parker (@panoparker) April 14, 2020

Don’t try that at home – the NHS are too busy to deal with your splinters.

READ MORE

The reply to this guy’s angry note about his missing drinks was worse than he could ever have imagined

Source @panoparker Image @panoparker