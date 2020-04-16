This person doubled down on their lockdown hygiene and it went very wrong indeed

This person thought they’d go the extra mile in the lockdown hygiene stakes and it’s fair to say it didn’t entirely work out.

And it was almost a lot, lot worse, as shared by u/anetanetanet on the ‘Today I F-cked Up’ subReddit.

And just in case you were wondering …

‘Essentially you should avoid mixing any of these: alcohol, bleach, vinegar or ammonia.’ woodshores

‘TIL how to make chloroform. Thanks OP!’ kozlee ‘Well, shit.’ anetanetanet

Continue this thread ‘Hey, does this rag smell funny to you?’ ladyoffate13

READ MORE

The tale of this lockdown hoarder is this week’s most satisfying story

Image Pixabay