This couple have nailed quarantine by recreating classic movie moments – 20 winning shots

Nobody knows how long these global lockdowns are going to last, so we can’t rely on streamed box sets and singing celebrities to keep us entertained.

Hungarian couple, Fanni Kovács and Hosszú Norbert have been amusing themselves – and us – by trying to recreate famous film shots, with just themselves and whatever they can find in the house.

Here are their best so far.

1. Commando

2. Iron Man

3. Up

4. Men in Black

5. The Shining

6. Wreck It Ralph

7. The Kid

8. Scarface

9. Fight Club

10. Star Wars