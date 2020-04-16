Kellyanne Conway thinks there were 18 covids before Covid-19 – 7 hilarious takedowns

Kellyanne Conway has considerable standing in the White House. The Special Counsellor to Donald Trump sometimes briefs the press and can be seen putting the President’s point in media interviews.

She supported his decision to withdraw funding from the World Health Organization, citing a rather curious reason.

So …that’s a thing. Kellyanne Conway, months into the coronavirus crisis, thinks that Covid-19 is called that because it’s the 19th version, and not because it was discovered in 2019.

Twitter was never going to let that slide.

Actor, Michael McKean, had a question.

It depends. Has Ivanka emigrated?

Source Bobby Lewis