Kellyanne Conway thinks there were 18 covids before Covid-19 – 7 hilarious takedowns

Kellyanne Conway has considerable standing in the White House. The Special Counsellor to Donald Trump sometimes briefs the press and can be seen putting the President’s point in media interviews.

She supported his decision to withdraw funding from the World Health Organization, citing a rather curious reason.

Kellyanne Conway: "This is COVID-19, not COVID-1 folks, and so you would think the people in charge of the World Health Organization, facts and figures, would be on top of that." pic.twitter.com/losQ3H4ZhW — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 15, 2020

So …that’s a thing. Kellyanne Conway, months into the coronavirus crisis, thinks that Covid-19 is called that because it’s the 19th version, and not because it was discovered in 2019.

Twitter was never going to let that slide.

1.

Kellyanne Conway: “The Super Soaker 2000 is the 2000th Super Soaker”. https://t.co/h82zsWaLPR — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 15, 2020

2.

this is possibly the stupidest thing i've seen anyone say in 2020, which has lasted approximately nine thousand years https://t.co/yZT5Pb5qos — Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) April 15, 2020

3.

Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway says: "This is covid-19 not covid-1 folks!"

She thinks this is the 19th version of the virus. With such bright sparks to help him, it's no wonder Donald Trump is doing such an excellent job. #COVID19#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/yjQC5amR8Q — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) April 15, 2020

4.

kellyanne conway is confusing COVID with Fast and Furious movies https://t.co/yO6NdQ9b10 — Sal Gentile (@salgentile) April 15, 2020

5.

It's COVID-19 because it was discovered in 2019, you fucking idiot, not because there were 18 strains of COVID before it. JFC these fucking people… Kellyanne Conway: "This is COVID-19, not COVID-1 folks…" pic.twitter.com/tjiuYkc8LG https://t.co/kpZaKWygaG — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) April 15, 2020

6.

A lot of people don’t know canine units are called K-9 because of 8 previous attempts at animal-based law enforcement. K-4 was owls. K-7? Sloths. I would like to be on TV with my knowledge now, please. https://t.co/nqSC1dGi3G — John Rogers (@jonrog1) April 15, 2020

7.

Kellyanne Conway: "This is COVID-19, not COVID-1 folks, and so you would think the people in charge of the World Health Organization, facts and figures, would be on top of that." First, the 19 is for 2019. Secondly, it's like saying "It's POTUS 45. He should be on top of that." — Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) April 15, 2020

Actor, Michael McKean, had a question.

Stupidest woman in America? https://t.co/dffitKePp4 — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) April 15, 2020

It depends. Has Ivanka emigrated?

