David Baddiel had the best response to Ben Fogle’s idea to ‘sing for the Queen’

As you have no doubt seen by now, former Castaway turned TV presenter (and other stuff, probably) Ben Fogle wants everyone to sing happy birthday to the Queen next week.

Like clapping for the NHS but singing for a 93 y/o monarch.

It’s the Queens birthday next Tuesday. Let’s throw her a surprise. At 9am 21st April, we are calling on the whole country to sing Happy Birthday from our windows and doorsteps. Let our song bring good cheer not just to Her Majesty but to the whole nation #singforthequeen pic.twitter.com/867EbD9PVg — Ben Fogle (@Benfogle) April 16, 2020

It prompted no shortage of funny responses …

Hi Ben, I’m a student at Norwich University, and I’d love to reference your tweet in my dissertation about guys who were breast fed into their mid 20s. Do I have your permission to reference the tweet? — Herdam Unity (@DuncanBadhew) April 16, 2020

This is a nice idea but I’m clapping for the PM at 0830, dancing for the Police at 9AM, jazz hands for the judiciary at 0930 and arm waving for the army at 10AM so no real time for this — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) April 16, 2020

Heartwarming: When Ben Fogle asked everybody to sing Happy Birthday to the queen the nation came together to tell him to fuck off — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 16, 2020

Posh people are weird. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) April 16, 2020

… but we liked David Baddiel’s best (well, this and the Norwich Uni guy, if we’re totally honest).

See you next Tuesday. https://t.co/cJozcYFOFp — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) April 16, 2020

Boom.

Source @baddiel