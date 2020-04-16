David Baddiel had the best response to Ben Fogle’s idea to ‘sing for the Queen’

As you have no doubt seen by now, former Castaway turned TV presenter (and other stuff, probably) Ben Fogle wants everyone to sing happy birthday to the Queen next week.

Like clapping for the NHS but singing for a 93 y/o monarch.

It prompted no shortage of funny responses …

… but we liked David Baddiel’s best (well, this and the Norwich Uni guy, if we’re totally honest).

Boom.

READ MORE

Some advice and clarification from Ben Fogle

Source @baddiel